5 Marvel Superman Copycats As Powerful As DC Comic’s Man of Steel

Superman was the basis for the entire superhero genre, including their powers, costumes, origins, villains, and general mission to fight for truth and justice. Practically every superhero in history owes their existence to the Man of Steel. Of course, some characters clearly have been more heavily inspired than others. Given Marvel Comics’ long history of creating pastiches of classic DC characters, it’s unsurprising that they would make their fair share of Superman copycats. From their appearances, abilities, and origins, these heroes are obviously meant to act as tributes to, and sometimes satires of, Superman. More importantly, these copycats possess power levels that put them on the same playing field as the hero that inspired them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are countless Superman parodies and clones across numerous comic book companies. However, while most of them couldn’t hold a candle to the original Man of Tomorrow in terms of raw strength, these Marvel duplicates are more than capable of matching and even overpowering Superman.

5) Sun God

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Even with his limited appearances, Zoran, aka Sun God, quickly proved himself to be a hero of incredible might who was willing to fight to the bitter end to protect his universe. Hailing from Earth-4290001, Sun God was the leader of the Great Society, which was an analog of the Justice League. Sun God had all the powers of Superman, including super-strength, super-speed, flight, and heat vision. When an incursion event threatened to crash the Marvel Universe into his world, Sun God and the Great Society were forced to defend their world from the Illuminati, who sought to eradicate Earth-4290001 to spare their universe. In the fight between the Great Society and the Illuminati, Sun God showed that he had strength equal to Superman. With minimal effort, Sun God beat the Hulk so thoroughly that the Jolly Green Giant reverted into Bruce Banner. Unfortunately, Sun God also shared Superman’s weakness to magic, and was fatally wounded by Doctor Strange, resulting in his failure to save his universe from annihilation.

4) Hyperion

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The most iconic Justice League analog in Marvel Comics is the Squadron Supreme, who are led by the immensely powerful Mark Milton, aka Hyperion. There have been numerous versions of Hyperion across the multiverse, ranging from heroic to genocidal. The most significant of these variants is the version from Earth-13034 who, after his universe was destroyed, traveled to Earth-616 and joined the Avengers. Born as the strongest of all Eternals, Hyperion draws his strength from absorbing cosmic energy. He possesses immense strength and speed and can fly and fire devastating laser beams from his eyes. He’s lifted the entire city of Atlantis out of the ocean, traded blows with the Hulk, and stopped an Earth-sized planet dead in its tracks. Hyperion’s most impressive feat is inarguably when he managed to hold back an incursion event by preventing two planets from crashing into each other. Such cosmic strength would make Hyperion more than a match for Superman.

3) Gladiator

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The most alien of Superman pastiches in terms of appearance, personality, and background, Kallark, aka Gladiator, is the leader of the Imperial Guard and the most powerful soldier of the intergalactic Shi’ar Empire. Fiercely loyal to the Empire to a fault, Gladiator has acted as both an ally and enemy to the heroes of Earth. Instead of drawing power from yellow sunlight like Superman, Gladiator’s strength comes from his self-confidence. With a power level only limited by how much he believes in himself, Gladiator’s practically limitless strength makes him one of the most powerful heroes in Marvel Comics. At his peak, Gladiator can effortlessly shatter planets and stars with his bare hands. He has also contained an explosion that would have destroyed half a solar system, and damaged Galactus with his heat vision. Many of Marvel’s strongest beings like the Hulk, Hyperion, Thor, and Thanos have fallen to Gladiator by a single punch. Gladiator has even managed to match Invisible Woman when the reality-warping Enigma Force empowered her.

2) Blue Marvel

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Adam Brashear, aka Blue Marvel, was essentially the Superman of the 1960s in the Marvel Universe. When a lab accident went horribly wrong, Adam was transformed into a living antimatter reactor. Blue Marvel is immortal and has continued to act as a hero well into the modern day. Just a gram of the antimatter that Blue Marvel produces has the energy equivalent to a nuclear bomb, making him a hero with near-unparalleled destructive potential. He’s effortlessly humbled powerhouses like King Hyperion and Thor and even managed to knock the Hulk unconscious with a single punch. He’s also been stated to be strong enough to be able to crack the moon in two effortlessly. Blue Marvel also possesses abilities that Superman doesn’t have, including telekinesis, energy and matter manipulation, and cosmic awareness. Most importantly, Blue Marvel draws his power from the infinite dimension known as the Negative Zone, which means that potentially he has no limits to how strong he can become.

1) Sentry

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

There are few beings more powerful and dangerous than Bob Reynolds, aka the Sentry. Originally a drug addict, Bob drank an experimental Super Soldier Serum that granted him the power of a million exploding suns. The Sentry is strong enough to destroy planets even when he’s reduced to microscopic sizes and is one of the only beings in the universe that can match the raw power of Worldbreaker Hulk. Along with possessing Superman’s super-strength, speed, and energy absorption powers, Sentry can teleport, turn invisible, manipulate minds, fire energy blasts, control molecules, and regenerate from a single atom. The Sentry has even defeated the Molecule Man, who’s a multiversal threat. Yet all this power and these feats have occurred when the Sentry is holding back; for if he were to lose control, his evil split personality, the Void, would take over. The Void is a force of pure evil. It can shapeshift, summon hurricanes, create pocket dimensions, possess people, and consume souls. And when the Sentry and Void merge, their combined strength is enough to kill an undead Celestial.

What do you think? Leave a Comment below and join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!