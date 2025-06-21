10 Strongest Magic Users in Marvel Who Aren’t Named Strange or Wanda

Marvel Comics is full to the brim of heroes and villains, varying in skills and powers. When it comes to magic, it feels like there’s no realistic limit to what the heroes (and villains) of Marvel can do, as they dive through cosmic doors and battle for the Earth. They can tear or mend the fabric of reality at their whim, or even weave together a whole new one, in a few instances. Now, most of the time, when people talk about powerful magic users in Marvel, two names come to mind: Doctor Strange and the Scarlet Witch. While there’s no denying their power and potential, they’re not the only magical users worth discussing.

The simple truth is that there have been many versions of the Sorcerer Supreme over the years, with heroes protecting the Earth long before Strange stepped into the role. Likewise, many more heroes will step in to fill his role when he’s gone. There are many magical users of Marvel, covering a wide array of mystical and cosmic abilities. They are heroes and villains, working hard for their goals. They deserve much more attention than they get, as it’s best not to forget about those with the power to alter the universe.

1) Wong

It’s safe to say that Wong’s character hit new heights thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), as fans fell in love with Benedict Wong’s portrayal of the character. His portrayal in the movies eventually bled over into the comics, explaining a thing or two about his history. Wong was originally stated to not have any “powers of sorcery,” in his own words, but that has since changed quite drastically.

By all appearances, Wong is a powerful sorcerer. He’s powerful enough to have been considered for the role of Sorcerer Supreme, and that should say something. He is capable of many sorcery basics, from teleportation to protective shields, but that’s just the beginning. Wong has been seen keeping up with some of the most powerful magic users around, including Strange.

2) Enchantress

Amora is an Asgardian better known as the Enchantress. While she may be an Asgardian by birth, she’s no friend to Thor and his allies. She’s allied with the likes of the Masters of Evil, Roxxon Corp, and pretty much the worst entities out there, and she’s shown little to no remorse on the subject.

Enchantress is a dangerous foe, as she brings Asgardian physiology and sorcery into one person. Her powers are strong enough to hide her from even the Eye of Agamotto, for a time. She can cast incredibly complex spells as needed and has been known to meddle with time, hypnosis, resurrection, and the like. She’s probably better known for her seduction powers, which are sorcery in nature.

3) Wiccan

William Kaplan is the reincarnated form of William Maximoff, making him the son (reincarnated) of Vision and Wanda. He prefers to go by the alias of Wiccan, and he’s a powerful magic user in his own right. In case it wasn’t already obvious, Wiccan has a pretty complex history in Marvel Comics, but that hasn’t diminished his power in the least. What’s interesting is that it still isn’t entirely clear where Wiccan’s magic comes from, though his magic was first triggered when Wanda used her own magic to heal him. This is a classic causation and correlation problem.

Wiccan has the ability to warp reality through magical energies. It’s both similar and dissimilar to how Wanda’s abilities work, probably to intentionally leave readers uncertain. Wiccan has many classic magic abilities in Marvel, from telekinesis to teleportation and power manipulation. More notably, Wiccan has something called his Demiurge form, which lets him gain access to a deeper well of power, but the price is losing his connection to everything.

4) Clea

Clea’s story is intermingled with Doctor Strange’s, which explains why she is also known as Clea Strange. The two have been married, but depending on the continuity one could argue it’s all in the past. While Clea’s story is tied to Doctor Strange, her story doesn’t deserve to be overshadowed by his. Clea hails from the Dark Dimension and is a Faltine Hybrid. She is superhumanly strong and, more importantly, she’s a trained sorceress with immense knowledge.

Many traits and talents make Clea stand out among the rest. Since she pulls from both Earth’s and the Dark Dimension’s magical wells, spells meant to bind her magic will never work, not unless it takes both into account. She has famously mastered thought casting and portal conjuring, but that’s only the beginning. Clea created a being similar to the Silver Surfer, known as Ardina. She has mastered many spells over the years, making her a rival to any magical user, Strange included.

5) Baron Mordo

Karl Amadeus Mordo, aka Baron Mordo, is a dangerous magical user with a complicated history in Marvel Comics. He was once the friend and ally of Doctor Strange, but he is now his sworn enemy and antagonist. Much like Strange, Mordo used to be a disciple of the Ancient One; however, he betrayed his master and attempted to assassinate him. This resulted in two notable changes for the now ex-friends: Baron was exiled, and Strange was placed in line to become the Sorcerer Supreme.

Baron Mordo may be a devious person, but there’s no denying his power or skills. He can tap into the universe’s store of ambient magical energy, which is even more terrifying than it sounds. Like Doctor Strange, he is an expert in magical and occult knowledge, capable of everything from casting illusions to teleportation, thought-casting, and astral projection. He’s also been known to dabble in darker arts, such as necromancy. Finally, Baron Mordo is not above allying with dangerous forces, such as the likes of Dormammu and Mephisto.

6) Magik

Illyana Rasputina is better known by her alias, Magik. She’s both a mutant and a sorceress, and that combination should never be underestimated. Thanks to being born with teleportation abilities, Magik found herself trapped in Limbo. Where many others might have died, Magik learned and grew. By the time Magik left Limbo, she had trained in sorcery and black magic.

Thanks to Magik’s unique situation, she has gained access to many powers and abilities. She can create stepping disks, travel through Limbo, and create psionic shields. Her sorcery skillset includes creating energy blasts, astral projection, and scrying. Magik is famous for summoning her Soulsword, but she can also summon up minions of Limbo, offering deals in exchange for favors.

7) Agatha Harkness

Agatha Harkness is one of the oldest witches around, and that’s not just a statement. She was a witch during the Salem era, and she’s left quite a legacy since then. She survived the Salem Witch Trials, gained more magic, and has found herself on both sides of magical conflicts over the years. She has been both the enemy and ally of Scarlet Witch, making her a somewhat confusing character at times.

Agatha Harkness inherited her magical abilities, but she carefully mastered and curated what was given to her, mastering the arts. Agatha has personally memorized many spells and incantations, making her a useful resource—or a dangerous enemy. Her magical awareness is possibly the best around, and her witch sight is no joke either. Agatha has a unique history in Marvel, having spent quite a bit of time as a ghost before returning to life. This has arguably enhanced her insight further.

8) Brother Voodoo

Once upon a time, it was believed that Jericho Drumm, aka Brother Voodoo, was a middling to moderate magical user in Marvel Comics. That time is long gone, as he has grown more powerful over the years. So powerful that he once held the mantle of Sorcerer Supreme.

Brother Voodoo is a houngan capable of closely interacting with the dead. His soul has been merged with his late brother, Daniel Drumm. His magic is strong enough to let him manipulate a living creature’s biological functions, and he can likewise manipulate the soul. Brother Voodoo has a vast repertoire of spells and incantations, with many of them dealing with extra-dimensional power sources. He has studied under the likes of Doctor Strange, and it seems he’s always working on learning some new skill.

9) Doctor Doom

Victor von Doom, aka Doctor Doom, has been getting a lot of ink lately, thanks to the Robert Downey Jr. announcement. While he’s a famous antagonist known for wearing his armor, Doom is likewise a dangerous sorcerer. Truthfully, Doom goes for anything that will make him more powerful, so it’s no surprise he dove into the realm of magic.

Doctor Doom has mastered his own form of mystic art, which he gained access to thanks to his mother. His abilities include mystical blasts, force fields, summoning, and the works. Notably, Doctor Doom has gotten a few power-ups over the years, thanks to his romantic fling with Morgan le Fay. He learned much during this time and gained a few magical enhancements in the process. What makes Doctor Doom so dangerous as a magical user is his lack of restraint. He’s willing to do what many others will not, from stealing the Beyonders’ powers to forming Battleworld.

10) Loki

Loki is the God of Mischief, so of course, he’s got more than a few tricks up his sleeve. It’s dangerous for somebody like him to have so many abilities because he can be dastardly clever in how he uses them. Loki is arguably best known for his illusions and shapeshifting, and there’s no denying the chaos he has caused with those two abilities.

In addition to these better-known abilities, Loki has limited abilities in mind control and enchantments. He can bring inanimate objects to life, add powers (temporarily) to items, or even lend out abilities, for a price. With these gifts, Loki has done everything from making deals with Death (literally, the Lady Death) to finding ways around Celestials and worse.