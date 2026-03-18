10 Most Powerful Female Marvel Supervillains of All Time

The Marvel Universe is a place that’s constantly under threat by mad scientists, intergalactic tyrants, and malevolent gods who want to conquer or destroy everything in their paths. And although there was a time when female villains were treated as mere henchwomen or femme fatales, today, some of the most powerful characters in Marvel Comics are women with their own schemes for universal domination. These women possess enough firepower to destroy planets and more. Whenever these female supervillains appear, heroes like the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four must fight tooth and nail to save their world and the multiverse. These are the women who pose the greatest challenges to Marvel’s heroes and their universe.

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Just as many of Marvel’s mightiest superheroes are women, many of their strongest villains are women as well. From mystical witches to Lovecraftian monsters, these are the most dangerous women in the multiverse.

10) Goblin Queen

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A clone of Jean Grey created by the mad scientist Mr. Sinister, Madelyne Pryor, aka the Goblin Queen, originally believed herself to be the original Jean. However, after Madelyne married Cyclops and had a child with him, the original Jean returned. This caused Madelyne to suffer a massive identity crisis that drove her mad. Madelyne would then go on to become the Goblin Queen and a frequent adversary of the X-Men. As a clone of Jean, the Goblin Queen possesses all her Omega-Level mutant’s abilities, including potent telepathy and telekinesis. Additionally, thanks to a deal with a demon, the Goblin Queen can now also harness dark magic. With all this power, the Goblin Queen has threatened the Earth several times and even became the ruler of Limbo.

9) Selene

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One of the oldest mutants on Earth, Selene has been plotting from the shadows for over 17,000 years. She is currently among the strongest members of the Hellfire Club. Selene has managed to live this long thanks to her X-Gene, which gives her the ability to feed on other people’s life force to stay young like a vampire. By touching her victims long enough, she can reduce them to dust. Selene’s powers don’t stop there, as she also possesses potent pyrokinetic and telepathic abilities and is a master of the mystic arts. Her skill with magic allows her to summon monsters, fire energy bolts, teleport, and raise the dead, making her a candidate for Sorcerer Supreme. With her immense power, Selene has taken on the entire X-Men single-handedly.

8) Enchantress

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The Asgardian Amora the Enchantress is among Thor’s most iconic and dangerous foes. For thousands of years, she has been perfecting her magic and can cast countless spells that grant her abilities such as teleportation, flight, illusion casting, energy projection, telepathy, telekinesis, time travel, reanimation, transmutation, and reality warping. Enchantress’s most iconic skill is to use seduction magic to bend mortals and gods to her will. Recently, Enchantress has become an even more dangerous sorcerer by obtaining and mastering Uller’s Secret Fire. This ancient magic grants Enchantress the power to manipulate stories and the universe’s narrative. Through this magic, Enchantress can make Thor lose his powers and command the laws of history and fate.

7) Hela

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As the Norse Goddess of Death, Hela is one of the most feared beings across the Nine Realms. Hela is the ruler of Hel and Niffleheim and controls legions of undead monsters. Like all Asgardians, Hela possesses superhuman strength and immortality. Having lived for thousands of years, she’s also one of the most powerful sorcerers in the universe. She has complete mastery over life and death. With a touch or a glance, Hela can reduce her enemies to dust, absorb souls, and summon hordes of undead soldiers. Additionally, as the ruler of Hel, Hela can rival other Lords of Hell like Mephisto, with their potential clash an ongoing threat to the entire multiverse.

6) Umar

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Dormammu may be the all-powerful ruler of the Dark Dimension, but he often must contend with his younger twin sister and rival, Umar the Unrelenting. When the siblings were banished from their home world, they usurped the current ruler of the Dark Dimension. Even though Dormammu took over, Umar is just as skilled a sorcerer as her brother and is one of Doctor Strange’s mightiest adversaries. With her magic, Umar’s skills include teleportation, weather manipulation, transmutation, telepathy, telekinesis, darkness manipulation, and energy absorption. As one of the strongest magic-users in existence, Umar has shot energy blasts that went straight through the Earth; created dimension-spanning storms; and helped Dormammu defeat and absorb the power of Eternity, before temporarily taking it for herself.

5) Eldest

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One of the Hulk’s strongest villains, the Eldest is a Lovecraftian monster and the child of the ancient, primordial Mother of Horrors. Lacking a physical body, the Eldest is a parasite that must latch onto hosts to survive. She possesses potent telepathic, energy projection, shapeshifting, and magic abilities. The Eldest has created chains made from the original universe known as the First Firmament, separated the Hulk from Bruce Banner, and is currently the owner of the Hulk’s body. Her power increased drastically when she consumed the Mother of Horrors. Now, she can turn people into monsters and unleash giant creatures upon the Earth. Still, most of her more impressive feats were done by stealing from others, making her not quite as powerful as this list’s top four.

4) Death

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The grim reaper herself, Death, is one of the oldest and most powerful villains in the Marvel Universe. As the personification of death itself, she is an immortal being who won’t rest until all life is extinguished. Most of her wishes are done through her most loyal follower, the Mad Titan Thanos, who desires nothing more than her love. Still, even without Thanos doing most of her dirty work, like wiping out half of all life in the universe, Death is a near-omnipotent being who can effortlessly manipulate life, death, and reality. Her existence is a necessary and primordial component of universal balance and is equal in power to other cosmic beings such as Eternity, Infinity, and Oblivion.

3) Griever at the End of All Things

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Death may oversee the end of the lives of mortals and gods, but the Griever at the End of All Things is on a completely different playing field. A being of incomprehensible cosmic might, the Griever at the End of All Things is the personification of entropy, universal death, and the end of all things. With her immense power, she has effortlessly wiped multiple universes from existence and even managed to destroy Cthon and Death herself. She has also defeated powerhouses such as Molecule Man, Scarlet Witch, and a weakened Franklin Richards. Yet, even with all this universe-destroying power, the Griever at the End of All Things has trouble targeting specific and weak mortals. Still, her universe-erasure ability is nothing to scoff at.

2) Dark Phoenix

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A founding member of the X-Men, Jean Grey is an Omega-Level mutant with nearly unparalleled telepathic and telekinetic abilities. However, after nearly dying protecting her friends, Jean became the host of the all-powerful Phoenix Force. A cosmic being that personifies multiversal death and rebirth, the Phoenix Force stands as one of the most powerful entities in existence and is destined to consume and recreate the multiverse. With such overwhelming power, and with some brainwashing from the Hellfire Club, the Phoenix Force went out of control and became the terrifying Dark Phoenix. No longer holding back its infinite power, the Dark Phoenix is a sadistic entity of pure destruction that has effortlessly eradicated solar systems and threatened the multiverse. Luckily, Jean has since reigned back control of the Phoenix Force.

1) Mother of Horrors

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Before there was creation, there was Vinruviel, aka the Mother of Horrors. A Lovecraftian monster of unimaginable power, the Mother of Horrors is one of the only things not made by Marvel’s supreme creator, known as the One Above All. At her prime, she was the only being in existence capable of injuring the One Above All. After making him bleed, the Mother of Horrors used the One Above All’s blood to create the terrifying One Below All. The Mother of Horrors sired countless nightmarish children, including the Eldest, who are mere fractions of her power. Although spending billions of years imprisoned weakened the Mother of Horrors, within the Hulk’s mind, she’s still strong enough to defeat every version of the Jolly Green Giant simultaneously.

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