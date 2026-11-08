5 Iconic Marvel Monsters Who Deserve a Werewolf By Night-Styled Special

Released in 2022, Werewolf by Night was an MCU special presentation that aired just in time for Halloween that year. Directed by Michael Giacchino, the special was a throwback that was a love letter to Universal horror movies of the past. Released initially in black and white, it was a beautiful release, introducing the world to Jack Russell, the man who turned into the deadly Werewolf by Night, an antihero who had to fight villainous monster hunters who wanted to kill his friend, the Man-Thing. The series also introduced a heroic monster hunter named Elsa Bloodstone, and it set up a possible future that Marvel hasn’t followed through on yet.

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However, with a Ghost Rider movie coming in 2028, and a Midnight Sons movie in the works, there is a chance to finally pay off the introduction of the Marvel monsters. While it seems a lot of this is coming to the big screen, there are plenty of great opportunities to have some more Disney+ Halloween specials in the future.

5) The Living Mummy

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The Living Mummy is N’Kantu, a Marvel monster who debuted in Supernatural Thrillers #5 (1973) by Steve Gerber and Rich Buckler. He is the 3,000-year-old son of T’Chombi, chief of the Swarili. After Egyptians enslaved his tribe under Pharaoh Aram-Set, he led a revolt and killed the pharaoh, and the priest Nephrus embalmed him alive, with his blood replaced by a preservative. Supernatural Thrillers started as an anthology adaptation, but it ended up as a Living Mummy book.

Unlike classical horror mummies who were either monsters or evil men, the Living Mummy was an intelligent and sympathetic character who lived in shock at the modern world. He was, at one time, a member of Nick Fury’s Howling Commandos, and years later, he worked with Elsa Bloodstone, which links him to someone who is already in the MCU. He could end up in the MCU starting out as a typical monster special, maybe bringing in Elsa to hunt him only to learn who he really is, allowing him to become a new supernatural hero.

4) Daimon Hellstrom

Image Courtesy of Hulu

Daimon Hellstrom is an interesting case because he has already been part of the supernatural branch of the Marvel television world, although he was part of the Hulu horror show (respelled Helstrom) that weren’t actually connected to the movies or MCU streaming shows. Hellstrom is the Son of Satan from Marvel Comics, and he debuted in Ghost Rider #1 (1973) by Roy Thomas, Gary Friedrich, and Herb Trimpe. Over the years, he became a major Marvel character, especially when he joined the Defenders.

Helstrom premiered on Hulu on October 16, 2020, with Tom Austen starring as Daimon and Sydney Lemmon as his sister Ana, who is known as Satana in the comics. He served in the series as a paranormal exorcist, but his past history was always in question about who his father really was. Helstrom is not part of the actual MCU universe, and it was supposed to set up a new corner of the world with Robbie Reyes’ Ghost Rider, a show that was cancelled before it was put into production. However, with Mephisto coming for the rumored Midnight Sons movie, bringing in a more comic-accurate Hellstrom could be a great idea.

3) Man-Thing

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Man-Thing is already part of the MCU, as he was introduced in Werewolf by Night, a friend of Jack Russell, the werewolf hero who had to save him from the evil monster hunters. Man-Thing is Dr. Ted Sallis, and he debuted in Savage Tales #1 by Gerry Conway and Gray Morrow. The series was cancelled after this first issue, and Man-Thing next appeared in Astonishing Tales #12 (1972). It was a later writer, Steve Gerber, who came up with his tagline, “Whatever knows fear burns at the Man-Thing’s touch.”

Gerber’s run even introduced Howard the Duck to the Man-Thing title, and with Howard in the MCU, that could open up a fun chance for Man-Thing to have his own special, even if Werewolf by Night doesn’t return for it. In Werewolf by Night, Carey Jones provided the motion capture and Jeffrey Ford added vocalizations, and Michael Giacchino even said the Man-Thing story run was one of his favorites. Adding Man-Thing in his own Disney+ special could also introduce the Nexus to the MCU.

2) Dracula

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Dracula was one of the first supernatural monsters introduced in Marvel Comics, as the iconic Bram Stoker creation was in the public domain and Marvel created its own version of the legendary bloodsucker. Unlike many Marvel monsters, Dracula remained a villain even though he debuted in his own title, The Tomb of Dracula. This series had Dracula as the legendary villain and then introduced new heroes like Blade and Hannibal King to attempt to hunt him down.

Dracula could be a great addition for his own series, especially if it uses the classic Tomb of Dracula storylines. This could be a great chance to use a character like Dracula to introduce some other supernatural characters, and while Blade is a terrible idea for this because Blade needs to debut on the big screen, bringing in someone like Hannibal King or evil Dracula’s daughter Lilith, having someone as famous as Dracula headlining a Marvel Disney+ series could be huge.

1) Robbie Reyes Ghost Rider

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Ryan Gosling’s Ghost Rider is coming to theaters in 2028, and that will finally bring the character into the MCU. However, there have been rumors that Robbie Reyes’ Ghost Rider might be coming to the MCU as well, with the latest rumors being that he could be part of the new Avengers team after Avengers: Secret Wars. Robbie Reyes has been in the MCU before, as he was introduced in Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD. Played by Gabriel Luna, he was also supposed to get a Hulu series, but it was cancelled before going into production.

While Gosling playing Johnny Blaze is a great idea, there are a lot of versions of Ghost Rider, and having Robbie Reyes there is a no-brainer. He is different from Blaze because he is not possessed by a Spirit of Vengeance, but was instead possessed by his uncle, a Satanic serial killer. Robbie shook off the evil that possessed him, and he has become one of Marvel’s best versions of Ghost Rider in the 21st century. Introducing him in a Disney+ special could really set him up for a bigger role in the future.

What Marvel monster do you think deserves an MCU Disney+ special? Let us know what you want to see from the supernatural corners of Marvel in the comments below.