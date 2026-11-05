5 Times Wolverine Carried the X-Men on His Adamantium Shoulders (Including the Greatest Moment in the Best X-Men Story Ever)

Wolverine quickly became the most popular member of the X-Men in the ’70s, becoming a superstar on the Batman/Superman/Spider-Man level. He was known for jumping into every fight claws first, his tenacious fighting style dependent on his ability to take as much damage as possible. He’s nowhere near the most powerful member of the team, but he has over a century of fighting experience and can survive anything, which has made a huge difference. He knows how to handle himself in every situation, leading to him becoming the member that everyone trusts in combat. They know he’s going to take a beating and they know that he’ll stay in the fight, hitting their foes when they least expect it after being left for dead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The ol’Canucklehead is a master of fighting foes stronger than him, which has certainly came in handy fighting alongside the X-Men. There have been many times over the years that the rest of the team has gotten smoked and Logan was not only still in the fight, but was legitimately carrying the team the whole time. Wolverine is the X-Men’s greatest fighter and these five times prove it, lugging them to victory on his unbreakable back.

5) House of X #4

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Krakoa Era redefined the X-Men, taking readers on a trip that still is argued over two years after it ended. It was kicked off by the blockbuster House of X/Powers of X. House of X was set in the present day, as the X-Men established the mutant nation of Krakoa. This activated the Orchis Initiative, an anti-mutant organization that had a Sentinel Mother Mold in orbit around the sun. The X-Men were sent to destroy it, but things went sour almost immediately.

The team was attacked en route, losing Jean Grey almost immediately. Their landing was no better and things kept getting worse as time went on, with each of member of the team getting killed as they did their best to accomplish. However, they were unable to finish the job. The last two members were Nightcrawler and Wolverine, with Kurt teleporting them outside the station, allowing him Wolvie to finish the job. He carried the team to victory that day, dragging them across the finish line with all his strength.

4) “The Brood Saga”

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

“The Brood Saga” is an X-Men classic, showing off the sci-fi bona fides of Marvel’s merry mutants. The team, working with Lilandra and the Shi’Ar at the time, end up meeting the most feared alien species in the Marvel Universe, the Brood. They were basically the Xenomorphs, except instead of bursting out of the host, they transformed them into Brood (which seems to me exactly the kind of censorship that actually worked out pretty well for comics; creators had to figure out interesting ways to sidestep using extreme gore and the like). The X-Men were taken down and implanted with Brood embryos, which should have been all she wrote.

However, implanting an egg in a person with a healing factor wasn’t exactly the best idea ever. Wolverine’s healing factor was able to overcome the egg, allowing him to escape the aliens and rescue his friends, giving them a fighting chance when it seemed like they had none. It’s a perfect example of why the X-Men kept him around when he was at mouthiest; he can save the day when no one else can.

3) Uncanny X-Men Annual #11

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Uncanny X-Men Annual #1 is an interesting comic when you think about it. Back in the day, annuals were usually one-shot stories that didn’t really have an effect on the main book. So, you’d get a cool, over-sized extra story every year, one that you could hand to your friends even if they don’t read the main book. This particular issue introduced an all-powerful alien villain and an object of ultimate power, neither of which have been referenced again (as far as I know). Nowadays, this would be a year long storyline, but back in the ’80s, it was just a fun one and done.

Horde smacked the X-Men around like it was going out of style, killing the entire team, including Wolverine. However, some of Logan’s blood hit the Crystal of Vision, allowing him regenerate. Armed with omnipotent power, he was able to defeat Horde and resurrect his friends. You can say that it was a fluke, but Wolvie carried this one on a technicality.

2) Wolverine (Vol. 2) #115-118

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Wolverine comics were awesome in the ’90s and writer Larry Hama was the main reason for that. He started writing Wolverine (Vol. 2) with 1990’s #31 and wrote the book until 1997’s #118. His final story was the “Operation: Zero Tolerance” crossover, which spun out of events in X-Men (Vol. 2) #65. The X-Men had been captured by the Prime Sentinels, who believed Logan dead and wanted to get rid of the trash, as it were. However, this wasn’t the case and when they went to cremate him, he was able to strike back.

He freed the other X-Men – and Jubilee, who had been a prisoner of Operation: Zero Tolerance – and they escaped to a nearby trailer park. However, it was being used as a base for sleeper Prime Sentinels. He led the fight against them and was able to hold the team together after Cyclops was nearly killed. He saved the day for the team, coming in clutch when the team needed him.

1) Uncanny X-Men (Vol. 1) #133

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

“The Dark Phoenix Saga” is the X-Men’s finest moments, and it helped define who Wolverine was with one amazing moment. The story began with the X-Men trying to free Jean Grey from the Hellfire Club, trying to stealthily sneak into one of the lavish parties. The Inner Circle was able to trounce the team, with the gravity-controlling Harry Leland increasing Logan’s mass to such an extent that he fell through the building to the sewers below. Issue #132 ends with Wolverine coming out of the water, ready to tear apart the Hellfire Club.

Uncanny X-Men #133 saw him rip through the Hellfire Club’s goons, freeing his friends from the Inner Circle’s clutches. This allowed them to seize the day and win the battle, but in the end they still lost the war. The Inner Circle had already awakened the darkness in Jean Grey, leading to the birth of the Dark Phoenix, but without Wolverine, the team never would have survived long enough to stop her.