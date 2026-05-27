7 Marvel Villains Who Should Never Fight Wolverine

Wolverine is one of Marvel Comics‘ most deadly fighter. He learned to fight in the logging camp he escaped to after his powers manifested and spent decades mastering his combat skills. He’s trained in numerous martial arts over the years, using their discipline to help control the beast within him, and has been a top rank soldier and spy. His mutant powers make him even more dangerous, his healing factor allowing him to survive anything and his claws giving him the perfect weapon. His berserker rages put him in Hulk’s league and his adamantium skeleton makes him almost invincible. Fighting Wolverine and winning is a great challenge, with only the toughest able to hang with him.

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The Marvel Universe is full of amazing villains and some of them would definitely be able to challenge Logan in a fight. However, other villains don’t really stand a chance against him and they should run the other way if he shows up for a fight. These seven Marvel villains should never fight Wolverine, as he’ll tear through them like they’re made of paper.

7) Jigsaw

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The Punisher is a deadly hero and this has meant that most of his bad guys don’t really get to fight him more than once. Jigsaw has been able to survive battle after battle with the skull-wearing killer and has become more skilled and dangerous. However, as good as he’s gotten, he definitely doesn’t stand a chance against Wolverine. He doesn’t have anything that can hurt the ol’Canucklehead; he’s basically just slightly more skilled cannon fodder. Their fight would only last as long as Wolverine felt like it lasting.

6) Taskmaster

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Taskmaster is one of Marvel’s most beloved villains. He has photographic reflexes, meaning anything that he sees he can do. He’s the king of the henchmen, training new ones for various villains, and is known for his great sense of humor. He’s amazing in a fight, but he doesn’t have the juice against Wolverine. Sure, he can fight like Captain America, but without the supersoldier serum, there’s really nothing that he can do to actually hurt Wolverine. He’d be able to stretch the fight out if he had access to adamantium, but otherwise he’s going down rather easily.

5) Red Skull

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Some Marvel villains are completely irredeemable, like the Red Skull. The Nazi has been trying his best to make the Fourth Reich a reality for decades, with various heroes stopping his plans, especially Captain America and the Avengers. Skull has access to the kind of technology and plans that could bedevil Wolvie, but once the two of them are in the same room it’s all over. Skull does have the same supersoldier enhancements that Cap does, but he doesn’t have a shield to block Logan’s claws. That makes this fight rather academic, as Wolverine only has to hit Skull once.

4) Kingpin

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Kingpin hires the best assassins around but he doesn’t really need them. Wilson Fisk is a mountain of muscle and a master combatant who can take down even the most skilled heroes. Much like Red Skull, Kingpin could give Logan a challenge if he went after the mutant hero, but once the two of them got into a fight, it’s all over. Fisk is definitely strong enough to put a beating on Wolverine, but the claws make this a fight he just can’t win. He doesn’t have anything that can trump the claws and Wolvie will cut him up like a Christmas ham.

3) The Serpent Society

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The Serpent Society is one of the many cannon fodder teams that have developed over the years in the Marvel Universe, mostly known for their battles against Captain America. Snake-themed villains are pretty cool and the team can be formidable, but Logan would rip them apart easily. Constrictor, at least, has adamantium tentacles but the rest of the group don’t really have any defense against someone as fast as Wolverine with claws that can cut through anything. They’d be able to slow him down, but that would just mean that they would die faster.

2) Crossbones

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Crossbones is Red Skull’s main enforcer, having fought alongside the Nazi for years. Nowadays, he’s known for his relationship with Skull’s daughter Sin and his status as a jobber. He’s just a big guy with hate in his heart and some above average combat skills, yet he’s always going after Captain America as if he has a chance. Wolverine eats henchmen like him for breakfast and ‘Bones has no hope in battle against the ol’Canucklehead. He’s a regular human in good shape with combat experience up against the ultimate living weapon; he may get some shots in but once the claws started swinging, he’s done.

1) Chameleon

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The Chameleon is one of Spider-Man’s first villains and has been tormenting the hero for years now. The brother of Kraven the Hunter doesn’t have the martial skills of his brother and was instead a master of disguise. This has allowed him to become one of the most successful spies ever in the world, able to take any files or assassinate anyone he needed to. Unless he went up against Wolverine, that is. The hero’s super senses would make it so that he could find the Chameleon no matter what he looked like and once it came down a fight, it’s basically all over. Chameleon’s not a fighter at all, meaning he’d be mincemeat in a fight with Logan.

What Marvel villains do you think have no business fighting Wolverine? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!