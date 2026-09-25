5 Marvel Comics That Haven’t Been Adapted That Every MCU Fan Needs On Their Bookshelf

There’s a good chance that if you’re reading this article, it’s because of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There had always been popular Marvel Comics characters, like Spider-Man, Wolverine, Hulk, and the X-Men, but they were basically separate kingdoms in pop culture. The MCU would change all of that; much like Marvel in the Silver Age, the cinematic universe was a true shared universe, with the actions of various characters echoing across the movies. The first three Phases of the MCU created a pop culture juggernaut; while you can argue whether the movies were as good as everyone said they were (and everyone did), it was an exciting time in pop culture.

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One place where the MCU unequivocally failed is in making new comic readers. While there were always some, they never came in any appreciable numbers and they rarely stick around. I think a big reason for this is that they can never find the right stories; there are decades of Marvel books out there and some of them are perfect for MCU fans, books that will draw them into the Marvel Universe and never let them go. Most of the time, new readers grab the books being adapted, but that’s a mistake; some of the best books for new readers have never been adapted. These five Marvel stories aren’t adaptations but are must reads for MCU fans, books that will cement their love of the comics.

5) The Death of Captain Marvel

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Captain Marvel is a familiar name for MCU fans, but they know Carol Danvers and not the original, the Kree superhero Mar-Vell. Mar-Vell is an interesting character in Marvel history. While he was never one of the most popular characters out there, he was positioned as the ultimate Marvel hero, a sort of Superman character that became an icon. However, that didn’t stop the publisher from killing him off. The Death of Captain Marvel, by writer/artist Jim Starlin, showed readers the final days of the greatest hero of ’70s Marvel. However, he doesn’t go down in a blaze of glory; instead the hero is killed by the Kree version of cancer, contracted from years of battling the villain Nitro. It’s a different kind of story, one about life and death, and it gives readers a sense of the Marvel Universe and what it means to the characters. It’s a touching, low key, poignant story that you’ll never forget. It’s a masterpiece and MCU fans will love it.

4) Wolverine (Vol. 1) #1-4

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Wolverine is the best there is at what he does and what he does is sell comics. The character became a superstar thanks to the X-Men and would get his first taste of solo stardom with 1982’s Wolverine (Vol. 1) #1-4. This classic miniseries from Chris Claremont and Frank Miller (I remember reading somewhere that the two of them planned the series out on the drive to a comic convertion) took the ol’Canucklehead to Japan to save the woman he loved. Her Yakuza boss fathered married her off to one of this underlings, leading Logan to a battle against him, one he handily loses. Barely escaping with his life, the hero meets up with the wild ninja Yukio, who helps ready him for round two. This is the platonic ideal of what a Wolverine story can be (I finally got my hands on my own copies last year and now I want to find the perfect copies because I have a problem); Claremont does a fantastic job of showing off the beast and the man, giving readers a propulsive, action-packed plot that also has its share of introspection. Miller’s artwork is amazing. You can see the evolution of his style in the art and he knocks everything out of the park. His pages are brilliant, detailed yet minimalist, full of amazing character acting, page layouts, and some of the best action scenes you can imagine. I know I’m gushing, but this story is that good and any MCU fan will fall in love with it.

3) Earth X

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Earth X is alternate universe Marvel perfection. The fourteen-issue series from Alex Ross, Jim Krueger, and John Paul Leon takes readers to a future where everyone on Earth has superpowers and the heroes have mostly dropped out of sight. The return of the Inhumans leads to the discovery of the ultimate conspiracy, one with stakes no less than all life on Earth. As the heroes gather for the first time in years, Captain America comes face to face with the darkest child of the American dream, a mysterious leader called the Skull and his army that follows every word he says. To begin with, alternate universe stories are always good for new readers, since they give you everything you need to know. It’s an amazing story that will keep you on the edge of the seat, starring the best characters ever. However, what really makes Earth X work so well is that it is a love letter to the Silver Age Marvel Universe. Each issue kicks off with pages that describe the origin and life of the original Marvel heroes, using their history as a jumping-off point for the book’s story. It’s perfect for new readers, as a big part of its narrative is the overall story of the Marvel Universe. It will make anyone love the Marvel Universe.

2) Avengers: Twilight

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Avengers: Twilight is the newest story on this list, another alternate future story that takes readers to a much darker Marvel Universe. This six-issue series from Chip Zdarsky and Daniel Acuna takes place in a future where the son of Iron Man and Wasp and the brother of Avengers butler Edwin Jarvis have helped power a fascist American government after the disaster known as H-Day, the day Ultron killed the Avengers and numerous other superhumans. Captain America had his supersoldier serum removed but was allowed, watching the country spiral further and further down the road to becoming what he hated the most, rejoining the fight with Luke Cage and his Defenders, regaining his supersoldier serum and reassembling Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to save the American soul. This story does what the best Marvel stories do – gives readers an excellent superhero story in a world like the one outside of your window. I think the best way to describe it is V for Vendetta mixed with Kingdom Come, an anti-fascist polemic for modern day America that shows why Marvel’s heroes are the greatest out there. It’s a modern masterpiece.

1) Silver Surfer: Parable

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MCU fans love Stan Lee, but most of them would not love Lee’s Silver Age work. Comics were very different back then and while there is a lot of charm in these old books, they are just too different from modern sensibilities. However, there’s one Lee story that I always highly recommend to any new reader, one that shows off the writer at his best – when he’s working with an amazing artist. Silver Surfer: Parable, by Lee and French legend Jean Giraud, the man known as Moebius, is a two-issue Silver Surfer versus Galactus story, but it’s so much more than that, a story about humanity, religion, hope, and despair. Lee loved Silver Surfer and that comes off on every page, his poetic prose taking the story in some brilliant directions. Lee is able to hit every note perfectly for this book, a modern day sci-fi parable that will leave you speechless at times. Moebius is one of the greatest artists to ever work in comics and he’s able to take an already amazing story and bring it to the level of fine art. There’s something about putting Lee with a master illustrator with a unique style; there are a lot of things you can say about Stan Lee, but that man knew how to work with artists, bringing out the best in them as they brought out the best in him. This story is amazing and MCU fans will eat it up with a spoon.