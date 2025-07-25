10 Best DC Animated Shows, Ranked

When it comes to animated superhero TV, DC Comics has spent decades building a legacy that rivals its big-screen efforts. From the gritty streets of Gotham to the farthest corners of the multiverse, DC’s animated shows have consistently delivered compelling storytelling, iconic characters, and bold new ideas.

While James Gunn steers the next generation of the DC Universe, its animated TV catalog already features some of the best superhero storytelling ever put on screen.

Whether you’re a lifelong Bat-fan or just discovering Amanda Waller’s newest monster squad, this list of our top 10 DC animated shows is for you.

10) Teen Titans Go! (2013–Present)

Teen Titans Go! is undeniably one of DC’s most successful animated ventures.

Spinning out of the beloved Teen Titans series, this rebooted comedy version embraces absurdist humor, frequent fourth-wall breaks, and self-aware storytelling. While it’s aimed squarely at kids, the jokes often land for adults too, especially longtime DC fans who don’t mind laughing at the genre’s expense.

There are some fans, however, that feel it goes too far with laughing at DC’s expense, and have thought the show comes off as disrespectful to some characters. But, love it or loathe it, it’s hard to deny the show’s staying power.

With over 400 episodes, multiple movies, and a crossover with the original Titans, Teen Titans Go! is a cultural juggernaut that’s managed to stay fresh and weird for over a decade.

And its wild popularity has even led to theatrical releases, including Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, which poked fun at everything from Batman’s endless reboots to Stan Lee cameos. Its longevity and ability to keep evolving prove that even the silliest version of a superhero show can still pack a punch in the DC Universe.

9) DC Super Hero Girls (2019–2021)

Colorful, clever, and criminally underrated, DC Super Hero Girls proved that younger audiences deserve great superhero stories, too.

Reimagined by Lauren Faust, the creator of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, this version of the show was a complete overhaul of the franchise, turning teenage versions of Wonder Woman, Batgirl, Supergirl, and their friends into high schoolers navigating both adolescence and villain-fighting.

The humor was sharp, the animation style was lively, and the show was packed with Easter eggs for hardcore fans. From Zatanna to Jessica Cruz, the character diversity was a major win, giving a fresh take on classic heroes.

Best of all, it never pandered. Whether exploring friendship, rivalry, or the chaos of teenage life, the show balanced comedy with honest heart. DC Super Hero Girls was empowering, inclusive, and genuinely fun.

8) Batman Beyond (1999–2001)

What happens when Bruce Wayne is done with the late nights and aching limbs in the morning? You get one of the boldest reinventions in superhero animation.

With a cyberpunk aesthetic and a surprising amount of emotional depth, Batman Beyond quickly proved it wasn’t just a gimmick. And it follows Terry McGinnis, a troubled teen who inherits the mantle of Batman in a futuristic Neo-Gotham.

The magnificent Kevin Conroy returned as an aging Bruce Wayne, mentoring Terry through new tech, new villains, and new personal demons. The show introduced unforgettable foes like Inque and Blight, and it didn’t shy away from the darker consequences of a high-tech future.

Its legendary episode “Return of the Joker” remains one of DC’s most chilling animated features ever, tying past and present Batmen together in a gut-punch of a reveal.

7) Young Justice (2010–Present)

A spiritual successor to Teen Titans, Young Justice delivered a grounded, complex, and emotionally mature look at sidekick superheroes coming into their own.

Featuring a rotating roster that includes Nightwing, Miss Martian, Superboy, and Aqualad, the series dug into deep-cut DC lore while keeping personal stakes at the forefront. It tackled everything from identity struggles to covert espionage, and it never talked down to its audience.

After an initial cancellation, it received a massive fan campaign to reinstate it on HBO. Fanpower worked, and the show returned for additional seasons on HBO.

The series time jumps between seasons, often spanning years, allowed characters to grow, change, and confront the consequences of their choices.

Young Justice embraced serialized storytelling in a way that few animated shows dared to. From Kaldur’s struggle with loyalty to Artemis’s undercover mission with the League of Shadows.

6) Superman: The Animated Series (1996–2000)

Often overshadowed by its darker Bat-counterpart, Superman: The Animated Series is a worthy item to add to this list.

The show gave us a grounded and nuanced take on the Man of Steel, focusing on Clark Kent’s duality and his struggle to protect a world that doesn’t always trust him. The voice work by Tim Daly and the art-deco-inspired animation helped define Superman for a whole generation.

It has played a major role in introducing younger audiences to the ideals of hope, sacrifice, and integrity that Superman embodies. It was also key in laying the groundwork for Justice League and Unlimited, where many of its characters continued their arcs.

The show introduced memorable versions of Brainiac, Metallo, and Darkseid which were characters who would later become staples across the DCAU.

While it didn’t receive the same acclaim as Batman: TAS, its impact on Superman’s modern mythos is undeniable.

5) Justice League / Justice League Unlimited (2001–2004 & 2004–2006)

If you want the blueprint for how to do a superhero team-up right, look no further than Justice League and its sequel series Unlimited.

Starting with the core seven of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Green Lantern, Martian Manhunter, and Hawkgirl, the show expands out into an entire universe of heroes.

By the time Unlimited hit, we were watching Booster Gold save the day, and it was glorious!

The writing was consistently top-tier, blending one-off episodes with long-form storytelling. It didn’t shy away from big stuff either — from alternate timelines to moral dilemmas and emotional payoffs that still resonate today.

The show’s “Cadmus Arc” is often cited as one of the best superhero storylines in any medium. It tackled government surveillance, hero accountability, and personal sacrifice across its episodes. This turned the stories into modern myths that respected both the characters and the viewers.

4) Creature Commandos (2024–Present)

The newest entry on this list may be fresh, but it’s already cemented itself as one of DC’s boldest animated swings.

Creature Commandos was the first official project of James Gunn’s new DCU, and it has spectacularly set the tone. With a lineup that includes Frankenstein, Weasel, Doctor Phosphorus, and even Rick Flag Sr., this black-ops monster squad is unlike anything DC has animated before.

The show mixes grotesque violence with sharp wit and surprising heart, earning comparisons to The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker in animated form. And with signature dialogue and deep-cut references synonymous with James Gunn’s style, it’s a perfect jumping-on point for the new DCU era.

Early reviews have praised its ambitious tone, and fans are already clamoring for more crossovers in Gunn’s interconnected DC universe. With the new DCU kicking off this way, we’re in for one hell of a ride.

3) Teen Titans (2003–2006)

Before Teen Titans Go! brought the laughs, this version brought the feels.

Teen Titans was a perfect blend of anime-influenced action, heartfelt storytelling, and unforgettable character arcs. It focused on the core group of Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy, and Cyborg. Each of which was given the spotlight across its five seasons.

Episodes like “Haunted,” “The End,” and “How Long is Forever?” tackled everything from grief to identity with a maturity rarely seen in animated shows at the time. Add to that a catchy theme song by Puffy AmiYumi and stylized animation, and you’ve got a certified classic.

Slade’s haunting presence as a main villain, combined with Raven’s Trigon arc and Terra’s tragic betrayal, gave the show emotional layers that made it far more than just a kids’ cartoon. For many, this was the show that sparked a lifelong love of DC’s younger heroes.

2) Harley Quinn (2019–Present)

DC’s most unpredictable animated show isn’t for kids, and that’s exactly why we love it.

Harley Quinn is part ultraviolent romp, part psychological exploration, and part romantic comedy. Voiced by Kaley Cuoco, Harley breaks free from the Joker and carves her own chaotic path through Gotham, with Poison Ivy and a ragtag bunch of villains at her side.

The show hilariously tears apart superhero tropes while building heartfelt stories around trauma, friendship, and love. And somehow, it makes time for Kite Man, Bane’s weird voice, and the Justice League’s HR department.

And it’s not slowing down. With its fifth season kicking down the door, and spin-offs like Kite Man: Hell Yeah! in the works, the Harley Quinnverse is alive, thriving, and as bonkers as ever. It’s proof that adult animation doesn’t have to sacrifice emotional storytelling for shock value, because Harley Quinn has it both in spades.

1) Batman: The Animated Series (1992–1995)

No surprise here.

Batman: The Animated Series isn’t just the best DC animated show; it’s arguably the best superhero cartoon ever made.

With its noir aesthetic, timeless score by Shirley Walker, and career-defining performances from the late, great Kevin Conroy (Batman) and Mark Hamill (Joker), the series redefined Batman for a generation.

Everything about this show, from its animation to its writing, still holds up today. It’s thoughtful, haunting, and completely captivating.

Its influence can even be felt across comics, games, and movies. Without Batman: The Animated Series, there’s no Arkham game franchise, no Harley Quinn as we know her, and arguably no modern DC Animated Universe.

This is the jewel in the DC animation crown, and it shines out brightly.