7 Greatest Leaders of the Justice League, Ranked

The Justice League is DC’s number one superhero team. They battle every manner of threats, from train thieves to intergalactic abominations set on destroying the universe. They’ve stood as the multiverse’s last line of defense more times than I can count, and in doing so, proved that they are the heroes to call when everything goes wrong. Of course, no team can hope to battle against forces like Darkseid or Despero without proper leadership. Thankfully, not only is the Justice League packed to the brim with the universe’s strongest heroes, but they have some of the greatest leaders of all time calling the shots.

Today, we’re going to celebrate the smartest and bravest leaders of the League by taking a look at seven of the best leaders who have ever served as its head. The Justice League has let a whole lot of heroes call the shots over the years, but there can only be one who stands above the rest as the de facto greatest superhero leader of them all. So, without further ado, let’s dive in and label these Leaguers in order of leadership.

7) Captain Atom

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Captain Atom served as the League’s chairperson during the criminally underrated Justice League Europe era, and even led his own version of the League in Extreme Justice. While he’s always underestimated or overlooked in favor of making someone else look strong, Captain Atom actually has all the qualities of an incredible leader. He has military experience, meaning he’s tactically minded and is well beyond able to stay cool under pressure. He’s willing to lead by example, charging into battle to stand beside his allies, and can adjust on the fly when he has to. Captain Atom is a great leader, but he’s unfortunately outshone by everyone else, who has an expertise in one area or another. Still, if you need a great all-around leader, Captain Atom is your guy.

6) The Flash

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Although he’s been a mainstay member since the League’s founding, not many know that Barry served as the leader for a period of time. What Flash lacks in military training, he more than makes up for in optimism, intelligence, and thinking on his feet. Barry is a brilliant scientist who deeply understands the limitations and skills of everyone around him. These skills are only heightened by his ability to think as fast as he can run, meaning he can run through thousands of scenarios and plans before the enemy even has time to blink. Still, Barry’s shown that he works best when he’s supporting his allies, not the one pulling the strings.

5) Batman

It feels illegal to put the Dark Knight so low on this list, but that does not mean Batman isn’t one of the best leaders in the multiverse. When it comes to planning contingencies and how to handle different threats, on the fly or with endless prep time, Batman is truly second to none. There are very few people I would rather take orders from on the field when villains are flying this way and that. Unfortunately, Batman breeds mistrust just as much as he inspires. While his strategy easily makes him one of the most successful leaders, his tendency to keep secrets can alienate the very teammates he’s supposed to direct. Teams require trust, and that’s Batman’s biggest weakness.

4) Superman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Superman might not be as great a strategist as Batman, but there’s nobody who can inspire a crowd like the Man of Steel. He is always the first hero to charge forward and save the day, and his example has driven generations of heroes forward into battles they should have stood no chance in, only to save the day anyway. Frankly, Superman and Batman could easily switch places, but I value the trust and inspiration Superman generates just a bit more than Batman’s plans, as, while Superman isn’t on his best friend’s level, he’s still a darn good planner in his own right. Superman isn’t thinking twelve steps ahead, but he is adjusting and outthinking his enemies, all while doing it the right way.

3) Wonder Woman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Wonder Woman has never gotten the spotlight she deserved, but when she takes center stage, she’s shown that she can lead the Justice League through any crisis. Diana was trained in military tactics by her Amazon sisters, who are second to none when it comes to pure warfare. She’s also a symbol of peace and heroism just as much as Batman and Superman. The entire superhero community practically holds Diana on a podium, which she makes the case that she deserves every day. She combines both Batman and Superman’s strengths without their weaknesses, but somehow, two heroes stand even above her when it comes to leadership.

2) Nightwing

Nightwing hasn’t often been on the Justice League, but whenever he is a member, he immediately takes command. He’s been leading superhero teams since he was a teenager, always acting as the Teen Titans’ de facto commander, meaning that he has more experience leading heroes than anyone else. Unlike Wonder Woman, who is a middle ground between Batman and Superman by comprising some of their strengths, Nightwing arguably surpasses both of them. He’s an inspirational leader who has mastered planning just as much as his bat-themed father, and regularly takes command of the entire superhero community. The only reason that Nightwing doesn’t take first is that, while he’s probably the best leader here, he’s mostly a Titans hero, and another hero is better for the Justice League specifically.

1) Martian Manhunter

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

J’onn is the heart and soul of the Justice League. He’s been there since the very beginning and, much like Nightwing, combines being an incredible strategist with someone that everyone can look up to. He’s led every level of team, from the regular Justice League to the various training teams they’ve employed, and has served on the League more consistently than anyone else. J’onn understands what makes the Justice League work. His powers let him connect the minds of the world’s greatest heroes, calling on all of their strengths and balancing them in perfect harmony. He is the leader who brings out the best in the League and has guided them through some of their worst days. For that reason, Martian Manhunter is the Justice League’s best leader.

