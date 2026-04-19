7 Most Dangerous Fantastic Four Villains Who Aren’t Doctor Doom or Galactus, Ranked

While everyone knows about Doctor Doom and Galactus, the Fantastic Four have built up a rogues gallery of villains that is powerful enough to end the universe without either of those two heavy hitters ever showing up. When it comes to Fantastic Four villains, Doctor Doom and Galactus are both in the pop culture consciousness, and both of them even appeared in the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie with Marvel’s First Family. However, it is a mistake to think of them as the sole focus when it comes to the best Fantastic Four villains. The most dangerous of these villains included threats not just based on raw power, but also personal stakes and intense threats.

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The Fantastic Four villains come from everywhere, including cosmic and interdimensional worlds, are often scientifically advanced, and even sometimes bring a magical element that Reed Richards has to find a way to solve. With the Fantastic Four now in the MCU, there are plenty of chances to introduce different villains that the FF had to face.

7) The Frightful Four

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When looking at the Fantastic Four, it is easy to understand that they would one day have their own four-person villain team to face. This ended up as the Frightful Four, the evil mirror image of the Fantastic Four. This team featured villains who all countered the FF’s strengths individually. The Wizard founded the team, and they debuted in Fantastic Four #36.

Wizard countered Reed’s strength, while Sandman faced Thing, an amnesiac Medusa battled Sue, and Trapster went after the Human Torch. The team added faces over the years, including Thundra, Electro, Hydro-Man, Titania, Taskmaster, Constrictor, and more. They are always difficult to defeat, and while Wizard is nowhere near Reed’s level of intelligence, he is still an inventor who comes up with gadgets that always give the FF a hard time.

6) Diablo

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Diablo is Esteban Corazón de Ablo, a 9th-century alchemist who sold his soul to Mephisto to live an extended lifetime. He is one of the oldest human villains in Marvel Comics history. At over 1,000 years old, his alchemy is a strong mix of science and magic. He has several powers thanks to his alchemy skills, including matter creation, shapeshifting, mind control, and the ability to manipulate living beings on a cellular level.

He can even construct his own army of servants made from air, earth, fire, and water. He debuted in Fantastic Four #30 and has always been an unpredictable and dangerous villain. Since his powers are limited to his potions that he happens to have at any given moment, his full potential can vary wildly.

5) Blastaar

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Blastaar is one of the Fantastic Four villains who made his name in the Marvel Universe after Reed Richards discovered and explored the Negative Zone, opening a door to that world. He is an alien monarch from the planet Baluur in the Negative Zone and debuted in Fantastic Four #62. A Stan Lee and Jack Kirby creation, he is the second most powerful being from the Negative Zone.

Blastaar has the ability to shoot concussive kinetic force from his hands with blats rivaling nuclear-level explosions. He is also almost impossible to hurt, and he remains a universal threat to anyone who crosses his path. After his own people overthrew him in the Negative Zone, he has gone on several rampages, and he has even made life hard for the Avengers and Thor.

4) Super Skrull

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The first appearance of the Skrulls came in the pages of the Fantastic Four and when the team beat them, they convinced them to turn themselves into cows, which caused those specific Skrulls never to be a threat again. However, these Skrulls were part of a vast race of war-mongering villains, and this caused them to set their sights on the team after the FF stopped that first Skrull invasion.

First appearing in Fantastic Four #18, Kl’rt was a Skrull chosen to be bioengineered to specifically fight the Fantastic Four since he was given the powers of all four members of Earth’s superhero team. He uses all four of their powers at once and his powers actually surpass the Fantastic Four’s powers individually. He also has masterful combat training from his years as a Skrull soldier. The Fantastic Four had to use trickery to beat him.

3) Annihilus

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Annihilus is a ruler from the Negative Zone, and he is the most powerful being from that world, surpassing even Blastaar. He has even more power since he wields the Cosmic Control Rod, which gives him near-immortality, and which he has an obsessive fear of losing since he has an all-consuming terror of dying. This fear means he will never yield, and he wants to conquer every world he encounters.

His first encounter with the Fantastic Four took place in the Negative Zone and Reed Richards fighting to save Sue’s life as she was pregnant with Frankin Richards. They had to get the Cosmic Control Rod from Annihilus to save her life, something the conqueror has never forgiven. However, he is a universal threat, as he led a massive attack years later in the Annihilation Wave (2006), where he actually destroyed Xandar and decimated the Nova Corps.

2) Griever at the End of All Things

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The Griever at the End of All Things was a Franklin Richards enemy more than a Fantastic Four villain. Franklin Richards powers manifested when he was a child, and over the years, he learned he could create entirely new worlds and civilizations, effectively becoming the god of all these new universes. The Griever at the End of Things lived to see the end of all universes, and since Franklin Richards created new worlds, it went against everything she stood for.

This sent her after Franklin to kill him for daring to act as a god. The Griever is an abstract being who was powerful enough to destroy many of the universes Franklin created, committing mass genocide on a universal level. She could erase an entire race’s existence, and she is even powerful enough to erase Chthon and the personification of Death. It took Reed Richards finding a way to send her to the end of time to see the destruction of all to eliminate her as a threat.

1) Abraxas

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Abraxas is a multiversal cosmic entity that is the literal embodiment of destruction and the antithesis of Eternity. In fact, Abraxas was born from the core of the multiversal Eternity and is an existential anti-force unlike any other Fantastic Four villain. His power remained sealed away for years thanks to Galactus existing, which means one of the Fantastic Four’s most iconic villains is needed to keep Abraxas at bay. This cosmic being escaped when Galactus died for a short time, and it ended up in conflict with the Fantastic Four.

Abraxas was so powerful that the team couldn’t beat him without doing the unthinkable. Franklin Richards and a variant of Valeria from another Earth combined their powers to resurrect Galactus. Finally, Reed Richards had no choice but to use the Ultimate Nullifier to destroy the entire multiverse. The Fantastic Four had to erase this villain from existence, along with every living being, to beat him. The multiverse reformed with Galactus back. Valeria ceased to exist, and instead Susan Richards was pregnant with this Earth’s version of Valeria, meaning Abraxas added to their family.

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