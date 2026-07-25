Acclaimed Absolute Martian Manhunter Team Is Reviving a Classic Batman Series

San Diego Comic-Con is a treasure trove of exciting previews for upcoming comic books, and without a doubt, one of the biggest and most anticipated series to spin out of this year’s celebration is a brand-new volume of Shadow of the Bat. The original Shadow of the Bat series was a beloved, foundational part of Batman’s mythos. This series was best known for its psychological approach to the Caped Crusader and his various villains, fleshing them out and cementing the distinct mentalities that each of his major rogues is known for. It’s also the series that introduced us to Victor Zsasz, who became iconic in his own right.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shadow of the Bat (2026) has very big shoes to fill if it hopes to match the original, but DC has chosen the one creative team who can do just that. Legendary writer and artist team Deniz Camp and Javier Rodríguez recently finished their unmatched run on Absolute Martian Manhunter. The psychedelic series totally reimagined the Martian hero as a broken man trying to knit his family and mind back together on a quest with an alien consciousness that was as much art as he was real. It was an incredible series on every level, and now, the team is set to blast the comic world open once again with their unique approach to the Dark Knight.

The Shadow of the Bat Falls Over a Whole New Generation

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

When Absoltue Martian Manhunter was still in the middle of its incredible publication, Camp revealed that DC offered to extend the series, but also offered the duo another series, and they had to choose. The idea of picking something above Absoltue Martian Manhunter was crazy to me at the time, but now I see exactly why the team chose to tackle Batman instead. Camp and Rodríguez are a team who love to tackle psychological, tortured questions through the lens of their characters, and that’s exactly the foundation that Shadow of the Bat (1992) was built on.

Camp promises that this series is a successor to the original in more than just name. It’ll dig deep into Batman’s mind and the various perspectives of his extended cast, including Gotham City itself. Of course, it’ll also be the proving ground for completely new Batman villains, who will each get the chance to show why they fight against the powers that be, and what they can offer and bring out of the Dark Knight. Any series with Rodríguez painting Batman and his broken home will be more than worth the price of admission, and the art will play just as massive a role as the writing in expressing each of these stories.

“It’s Batman coming to terms with the failure of our institutions and the trauma of his own paralleled with the trauma of the people of Gotham after a massive chemical plant explosion,” Camp said, “along with every other traumatic event they’ve experienced.”

As of yet, we don’t have a definitive release date for Shadow of the Bat (2026), but it was teased as coming soon, so be sure to keep your eyes and ears open, and visit your local comic shop to reserve your own copy of the first issue when it hits the shelves.

Are you excited for this critically acclaimed team to tackle Batman’s most psychological series? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!