The Comic That Started Marvel’s Biggest Franchise Is Going Up for Auction, and Its Legacy Is Unmatched

Doomsday may be upon us, but very few movies will have the same effect on fans as The Avengers did. The first big crossover in the Marvel Cinematic Universe defied all expectations, giving us a grand ensemble of Earth’s mightiest heroes, with each of them getting a surprisingly balanced amount of screen time. Much like the movie’s first half, many expected that so many big names couldn’t work together, but The Avengers themselves, as well as the movie, managed to pull it off brilliantly. While it’s commendable, it’s not really surprising, as the blueprints for the team up were established all the way back in 1963’s The Avengers #1. It was the first time Marvel’s big names came together, and it created a legacy that still resonates with fans over six decades later. However, the team was a bit different back then, not only in terms of how the heroes looked, but also the roster.

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The team wasn’t entirely comprised of the same heroes we know today, as can be seen in this copy of The Avengers #1 went for the low price of $6,710 at Heritage Auctions. The first appearance of The Avengers was missing one of the biggest names on the roster, Captain America. While Iron Man, Thor, and Hulk were present, and the rest of the roster featured Ant Man and Wasp. You’d think Cap’s absence would leave a massive hole to fill, but that was made up for by none other than Marvel’s first family, The Fantastic Four. In terms of similarities to the movie, both versions featured Loki getting up to no good; and forcing Hulk into a rampage was one of his many mischievous tricks. When the team finally managed to track down and neutralise the Asgardian, Wasp suggested a more permanent team up, officially forming The Avengers.

The Avengers #1 Sells For A Really Low Price At An Auction

You’d think that the issue which eventually gave rise to the The Avengers would sell for tens of thousands of dollars. However, it seems that this particular one took quite a beating over the years (maybe it was owned by the Hulk). Creases, tears, and stains accumulated over time resulted in it getting a middling grade of 5.0 by CGC. There’s no doubt that the price would have perhaps even doubled if the issue was in better condition, especially since one of the highest ever rated copies of this issue was sold for $369,000 back in September 2021. Of course, prices like that are out of reach for most of us, so we’ll just have to settle for a ‘Very Good – Fine’ graded issue, or lower. However, for those of us who collect for the love and not for the value, a copy of The Avengers #1 of any grade is a Holy Grail of superhero comics.

The movie industry would be vastly different today, if it wasn’t for this comic and what it established. While many of us complain about superhero fatigue today, it’s hard to imagine a world without the behemoth that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We’ve already experienced two amazing Avengers crossovers in live action (three if you want to count Age of Ultron), and you can bet that Avengers: Doomsday is going to deliver more of the same, as it’s also bringing the Fantastic Four and Sony’s X-Men into the mix. No matter how the movie fares, it’s worth remembering that it all started with Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Ant Man, and Wasp banding together to take on Loki in The Avengers #1. It got the ball rolling on one of the biggest pop-culture icons of our time. Without it, the MCU probably wouldn’t be the massive powerhouse we know it as today.