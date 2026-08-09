Marvel’s Bleak New Vision for Rogue and Gambit Could Change the X-Men Forever

The X-Men have been home to many of Marvel’s greatest couples over the years, but one of them easily stands above the other. It’s not Cyclops and Jean Grey; while they are often considered the first couple of the team, let’s be real – their relationship has no heat to it whatsoever, it mostly feels like it’s done by rote. There’s one love affair that fans followed for years, one that came to be during the most popular era of the X-Men: Gambit and Rogue. Their relationship drove X-Men (Vol. 2) back in the day, their doomed love always pulling them apart for a variety of reasons, from Gambit’s past catching up to him to Rogue’s powers to just general X-Men shenanigans.

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There was a time when they were apart, when Rogue’s powers had stabilized and she was learning how to control them (remember when Gerry Duggan in Uncanny Avengers (Vol. 2) tried to put her with Deadpool?), but they eventually came back together, getting married in X-Men Gold #30 back in 2017. Since then, their relationship wasn’t really spotlighted too much in recent years – Rogue spent most of the Krakoa Era in a coma or generally away from Gambit. That’s changed recently, as the two’s marriage has taken center stage in the latest volume of Uncanny X-Men, but things have taken a rather terrifying turn for their relationship, which has led to Uncanny X-Men (Vol. 6) #33, where the two of them are seeking an exorcist. Marvel has given readers a new version of their future and it’s beyond bleak.

Gambit Is Becoming Something Inhuman and His Marriage May Be the First Thing He Devours

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

It all started with the Left Eye of Agamotto. Rogue, Wolverine, and Gambit ended up in a battle against a dragon known as Sadurang at Teotihuacan. The Cajun mutant was able to steal the Eye of Power from the God-Snake and the two made an agreement that Gambit would return it in year. However, Sadurang teased that the mutant was going to be tested in ways he never thought possible, as the dragon tells Remy that there’s a good chance that he’s going to eat someone, that the Eye will end up corrupting him totally and making him an actual monster.

Gambit has grown a lot over the years, overcoming various hardships, and he thought he could handle the Eye of Power. It allowed him to teleport around, making him the team’s bus when they need it. However, the more he’s used it, the more that change has come over him, to the point where he and Rogue decided that they needed to figure out what to do before he does actually eat someone. This is where issue #33, with the two of them meeting Gabriel, Devil-Hunter, an old school Marvel horror character who is known for his skills at exorcism. Gambit ends up biting him and he sees a terrible future, one where the mutant has slaughtered the X-Men and eaten his wife.

It’s a powerful scene, made all the more devastating because of how hard the two of them have worked over the years to be together. Gambit wanted Rogue from the first time he saw her, as much because she was forbidden fruit as anything else. However, as time went on, real love grew between them. They were able to overcome just about every obstacle to them being together. I’ve been an X-Men fan since 1991. I watched Gambit and Rogue’s relationship unfold in real time, so their marriage means something to me in a way that some of the other X-relationships don’t. Seeing a demonic about to eat Rogue is one of the most heartbreaking things you can imagine, the breaking of a love that had survived everything else.

Uncanny X-Men (Vol. 6) is a brilliant book. Writer Gail Simone picked a team of characters that Chris Claremont made famous and is writing the book in a similar style to the master. She’s focused a lot on the characters and Gambit and Rogue’s marriage has long been one of the most important parts of the book. The two of them even decided that they were going to adopt the Outliers. This latest development in their relationship – Gambit destined to become a monster who kills everyone he loves – has been on the menu since the run started, but it always seemed off in the distance. Gambit stayed strong. However, the Eye of Power will have its repast and so will the X-Men’s ragin’ Cajun.

Gambit and Rogue’s Marriage Is Facing Its Greatest Test

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

It doesn’t get the credit it deserves, but Gambit and Rogue’s relationship is the greatest X-Men love affair of them all. The two of them have had to deal with everything and the kitchen sink to get where they are today, forming a bond that no one thought would ever be broken. However, the Left Eye of Agamotto has other plans for their love and they’re bloody. There have rarely been two people who were able to beat so much to get together and Uncanny X-Men (Vol. 6) #33 shows that there may be something that they can’t beat. Gambit has used the Eye of Power to help save his friends numerous times since he stole it, but magical power like it always has a price and it may cost the X-Men not just their greatest relationship, but their lives.

There have been times over the years that it seemed like Gambit was going to break bad, mostly involving Mister Sinister, but his love of Rogue has always pulled him from the brink of disaster. Their love has powered both of them at their lowest, allowing them to save the day many, many times over the years. However, that seems to be coming to the end. Gambit has been playing with power that is beyond him and it’s about time to pay the piper. Gabriel is unable to get rid of the demon, leading the two of them to another, with one of the darkest forces in the world waiting in the wings.