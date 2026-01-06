DC’s 5 Best Teenage Superhero Teams, Ranked By Powers

DC Comics has had some great teenage superhero teams over the years. It was Marvel Comics that specialized in making superheroes more relatable, and one of the ways this happened was to create young people who had to learn how to become heroes. When it comes to DC in the 1970s and earlier, it was all about godlike heroes, and most of the young heroes were always sidekicks like Robin. Even the original Teen Titans were a team of sidekicks and not fully fleshed out major characters. That all changed in the 1980s thanks to George Perez and Marv Wolfman. Since that time, DC has developed some incredible teenage superhero teams that stand on their own.

From the Teen Titans to GEN 13, here are the best teenage superhero teams in DC Comics.

5) Super Sons

The Super Sons are a duo, but they are also considered a teen superteam from DC Comics. This was a team that featured Superboy (Jon Kent) and Robin (Damien Wayne) as they went on adventures in a similar situation as their fathers in the World’s Finest comics. They debuted in 2016 in Superman #10, and it was a perfect conflict of personalities.

The team has undergone some serious changes over the years, especially with Jon Kent aging rapidly and Damien Wayne becoming more of a leader and less of a loose cannon. However, when the Super Sons team up together, it is still a fun experience in DC Comics.

4) GEN 13

Gen 13 is a team of teenage superheroes who started in the Wildstorm Universe and then ended up transferring over to the DC Comics Universe. They are the 13th generation of Gen-Active experiments that the Genesis project created. This included the first members, Burnout, Fairchild, Freefall, Grunge, and Rainmaker. Their parents were known as Gen 12.

The new versions of Gen 13 in the DC have never been as popular as the original Gen 13 from Wildstorm Comics, but they remain an essential part of the comic book world. However, the members began to spread out, with Fairchild becoming a member of the Ravagers team in the New 52.

3) Teen Titans

The Teen Titans were one of the first DC teenage superteams, although when they first appeared, they were just sidekicks for the DC Universe’s main heroes. However, the team exploded in popularity in 1980 when George Perez and Marv Wolfman created the New Teen Titans, featuring the team most people know today: Robin, Starfire, Raven, Cyborg, Donna Troy, Beast Boy, and Kid Flash.

Since that time, the Teen Titans have become one of the most popular and longest-lasting teams in all of DC Comics. They have made their way into animated shows, animated movies, and have been put on the same level as the Justice League in many cases.

2) Young Justice

Young Justice is the team that formed after the original Teen Titans, and it was a different experiment. The team was also very popular thanks to the animated TV series that featured them. This team featured many of the popular heroes from the Teen Titans, but it also added some more powerhouses, not least of which were Superboy and Supergirl.

This was an extremely powerful version of the Teen Titans, and it was formed by Tim Drake’s Robin, Kon-El’s Superboy, and Bart Allen’s Impulse. They remained technically separate from the Teen Titans and eventually began to replace that original DC Comics teenage team. They finally broke up during the “Graduation Day” event when the members finally left, and the Teen Titans returned. The team reformed in 2019.

1) The Legion of Super-Heroes

The most powerful teenage team in DC Comics is the Legion of Super-Heroes, and there isn’t anyone who comes close. This is because most of these heroes are from the future, a 30th-century and 31st-century team of heroes. It also includes some modern-day heroes, including Superboy and Supergirl, who traveled through time to help work with this team.

The Legion of Super-Heroes members include some more powerful names, including names like Elemental Lad, Sun Boy, Mon-El, Atom-Girl, Cosmic Boy, Light Lass, Saturn Girl, Brainiac 5, and many more. The team made a comeback in Superman Vol. 5 #14 in the current continuity, from creators Brian Michael Bendis and Ryan Sook.

