Top 10 Supervillains for the Super Sons to Fight

While the ongoing Super Sons series might have ended, it’s impossible to keep the indomitable duo of Damian Wayne and Jonathan Kent down. The pair is back for a new maxi-series Adventures of the Super Sons, written by Peter J. Tomasi and drawn by Art Thibert, where they will go on a wide array of new adventures across 12 issues. It is a thrilling return for two of the best new DC Comics characters from the past decade, and one that is bound to give fans plenty of great new stories to laugh and gasp over.

One of the most important elements in any superhero adventure is the supervillain. While solicits for the new series have indicated a mysterious group called “The Gang” will be involved, there are still a lot of pages to fill. The first cover to Adventures of the Super Sons shows a wide array of classic villains reaching up from a hole to claw at the capes of this talented young pair of crimebusters. It seems like only a matter of time until some of Superman, Batman, and their closest ally’s villains come after Superboy and Robin. That put us to thinking about which existing DC villains would make for the best showdowns with the Super Sons. These are our top 10 villainous picks.

Toyman

Created by Don Cameron and Ed Dobrotka

First Appearance: Action Comics (vol. 1) #64

One of the biggest problems facing this duo is insecurity. Both young men are growing up in the enormous shadows of their fathers, and there is no better villain than Toyman to play to their insecurities. In addition to being easy to underestimate and filled with clever tricks, Toyman can also strike at the heart of Damian and Jonathan’s innocence by exploiting their awkward place in the world of superheroes.

Psycho-Pirate

Created by Gardner Fox and Joe Gallagher

First Appearance: All-Star Comics (vol. 1) #23

Psycho-Pirate is another villain primed to take advantage of these heroes as they begin to struggle with the emotional swings associated with adolescence. While sudden outbursts of anger or moods of depression might seem like the beginnings of being a teenager, Psycho-Pirate could play up these qualities in order to wreak havoc on both the Super Sons and their families.

Captain Cold

Created by John Broome and Carmine Infantino

First Appearance: Showcase (vol. 1) #8

No youthful adventure would be complete without a story about babysitting, and what better place could there be to babysit for two young superheroes than Central City? The Flash’s Rogues would make for a great set of adversaries for the Super Sons given their commitment to basic crime (i.e. robberies) and avoidance of killing. They’re also very skilled blue collar criminals, likely to surprise the overconfident Damian.

Ra’s al Ghul

Created by Julius Schwartz, Dennis O’Neil, and Neal Adams

First Appearance: Batman (vol. 1) #232

Jonathan is getting to spend some time with his grandfather Jor-El following the events of Man of Steel, so it seems only appropriate that Damian encounter Papa al Ghul a little more often. Whether they stumble across a scheme in the League of Assassins or find themselves part of Ra’s al Ghul’s manipulations, the Super Sons would make for a very entertaining monkey wrench in the gears of this criminal mastermind’s machinations.

Fatal Five

Created by Jim Shooter

First Appearance: Adventure Comics (vol. 1) #352

In the future of DC Comics there are an enormous array of villains acquainted with fighting the adolescent heroes that form the Legion of Superheroes. None are deadlier than the Fatal Five, composed of Emerald Empress, Mano, The Persuader, Tharok, and Validus. Watching their experience brought to the past to confront these two upstart heroes would certainly lead to some impressive fireworks.



Anarky

Created by Alan Grant and Norm Breyfogle

First Appearance: Detective Comics (vol. 1) #608

Damian already has a rebellious streak a mile wide, but he’s still deeply loyal to his father. There’s no villain better suited to play into that and to potentially upset things at the Kent household than Anarky. Anarky isn’t a classic villain, but a character that wants to push things just a bit further than superheroes are comfortable with. He is the sort of icon that would encourage the Super Sons to act out and could make for a great story as they explore their identities.

Lobo

Created by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen

First Appearance: Omega Men (vol. 1) #3

It’s not easy for anyone to get their hands on Superman or Batman, which makes their children much more tempting targets. That makes it an easy and logical leap to see why the Main Man might be pursuing a bounty on them. Given Lobo’s regenerative ability, it would be easy for both of the kids to go all out in battle and create an entertaining spectacle.

Amanda Waller

Created by John Ostrander, John Byrne, and Len Wein

First Appearance: Legends #1

“The Wall” is more of an anti-hero, but she still regularly butts heads with the superheroes of the DC universe. Her primary concern is controlling a dangerous and unpredictable world, one that only gets crazier with two very powerful children. Whether she sees them as potential threats or weapons in her never-ending war, there’s no way that Amanda Waller doesn’t become involved with the lives of the Super Sons eventually.

Dex-Starr

Created by Geoff Johns and Shane Davis

First Appearance: Final Crisis: Rage of the Red Lanterns #1

Dex-Starr provides the Super Sons with the most extreme version of Superman’s iconic “saving a cat from a tree” scenario. He’s not actually a villain so much as a mistreated animal gifted with incredible, acidic powers. There’s a lot of potential to be found in having the boys help this animal from Earth find some modicum of comfort and not melt anyone’s face off.

Superboy-Prime

Created by Elliot S. Maggin and Curt Swan

First Appearance: DC Comics Presents (vol. 1) #87

Superboy-Prime holds all the potential of a boss level villain for the Super Sons. He was the original heir apparent to the Superman legacy before contorting it into a vile misrepresentation of heroism. If Jonathan and Damian are to take up their father’s mantles, they need to overcome what Superboy-Prime represents and that will likely involve a very literal battle as well in true superhero form. Doing the right thing and taking responsibility for your own actions begins with tossing this twisted villain out.