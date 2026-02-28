Deadpool’s 7 Deadliest Villains, Ranked by Power

Deadpool is not someone who is known for having an incredible list of villains in his rogues’ gallery. With a new Marvel Comics series hitting this month with Wade Wilson: Deadpool, Marvel is taking the character in a new direction, and that is a good thing. However, there is no telling whether new Deadpool villains could debut. The first issue featured only villains in flashback scenes, including Carnage, Vulture, Kingpin, and Supercharger. However, the interesting part of the series is that he gets information about crimes about to happen, and he can show up in time to be the hero, and maybe even profit from it.

This makes it sound like Deadpool could end up with a new villain. Someone is giving him this information, and Deadpool never has the best luck with things like this. How they rank among Deadpool’s most powerful villains remains to be seen. Here is a look at Deadpool’s seven deadliest villains, ranked. His sometime enemies, like Cable, don’t make the list since they are not villains.

7) Taskmaster

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Taskmaster ranks high on the list of Marvel’s greatest assassins, and he ranks as a deadly villain no matter who he faces. However, for his rivalry with Deadpool, only Moon Knight frustrates Taskmaster more. Moon Knight takes a beating, and Taskmaster can’t learn from that, preferring to just run rather than engage.

Deadpool is extremely similar. Deadpool has no fighting style, and his mental illness causes him to do anything without thinking, and he rarely even knows what he is doing in a fight before he does it. Yes, Taskmaster can use other hero’s styles while fighting Deadpool, but he can’t predict the Merc with a Mouth’s next move, and he usually just quits and leaves anything they men fight. That said, the two hate each other, and Deadpool loves beating up Taskmaster.

6) Bullseye

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Unlike Taskmaster, Bullseye is an assassin who is a lot more similar to Deadpool than either man wants to accept. Deadpool and Bullseye actually have a long history together, and he has fought Deadpool as much as any other Marvel Comics hero, except for Daredevil. What makes them so fascinating is that they are best friends and love trying to kill each other.

In Deadpool Vol. 2, it even showed they knew each other from their school days and even burned each other’s schools down, trying to kill each other. There were even moments where they fought each other, and Bullseye spent the entire fight trying to convince Deadpool to give up heroics and just become a hired killer again. When Deadpool put a hit out on himself, Bullseye even refused to cash in and told Deadpool to seek help. It isn’t the deadliest Deadpool villain, but the most complex.

5) Ajax

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Ajax is best known for his role as the villain in the first Deadpool movie. As in that movie, his name in the comics is Francis Fanny, something that offers Deadpool more than enough ammunition for his jokes and insults during their fights. However, Ajax outranks both Taskmaster and Bullseye because he actually hates Deadpool and is a unique Deadpool villain. He worked with Doctor Killebrew at the Workshop, which is where failed Weapon X super-soldiers went to die.

Killebrew gave Francis powers, which removed his nerves so he could manage pain better, and he had enhanced strength, speed, and an intuitive capability. Ajax had a huge role in Deadpool’s life because he removed his heart, which was the first time that Deadpool’s healing factor manifested itself, while also costing the future mercenary his sanity. He became one of Deadpool’s greatest enemies for years thanks to these actions.

4) T-Ray

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

T-Ray is a complex Deadpool villain. This is because he claims to be the real Wade Wilson. According to the villain, he and his wife met a young boy who was on the run and took him to their cabin in Maine. T-Ray then said the boy murdered his wife and tried to kill him. The boy stole his identity and became the new Wade Wilson, eventually taking on the name Deadpool.

T-Ray could be lying or delusional, but it could also be factual, and Deadpool is the villain in this specific story. When the bad guys hunting the boy down found T-Ray, he asked them to train him so he could get revenge. Over the years, he trained for his revenge and even became a sorcerer while in Japan. Thanks to his magical skills and his hatred for Deadpool, he became a major enemy of the Merc with a Mouth.

3) Evil Deadpool

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Looking at Deadpool’s most powerful enemies, the Deadpool variants are almost always near the top of any list. This includes Deadpool from Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe (Dreadpool). However, the deadliest of all the Deadpool variants might actually be Evil Deadpool from Earth-616. This was a “clone” character who had all of Deadpool’s powers.

A British psychiatrist named Ella Whitby collected different parts of Deadpool’s body he had lost over the years. These parts all ended up fusing together to create a second Deadpool, who travelled to America and began an all-out war with the real Deadpool. When Evil Deadpool joined Dreadpool’s Evil Deadpool Corps, it was Evil Deadpool who killed most of the good Deadpool Corps members, showing his immense powers.

2) Madcap

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Madcap is one of Deadpool’s most important villains because he existed inside Deadpool’s mind for a long time. When Deadpool attempted to cash in on a hit on Matt Murdock, he ended up fighting Madcap, Thor, and Daredevil. The battle ended when Thor shot lightning and fried both Deadpool and Madcap to dust. Deadpool resurrected to his mortal form, but Madcap didn’t.

Instead, Madcap was stuck inside Deadpool’s head. For anyone who reads Deadpool comics and remembers the two voices in his head, Madcap with the voice in the white box. Not only couldn’t Deadpool fight Madcap to stop him, but the villain survived inside Deadpool’s mind, tormenting him nonstop and driving him further into insanity.

1) Thanos

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The most powerful Deadpool villain is one of the Marvel universe’s most powerful villains. However, while Thanos hates many people and has some powerful enemies, he doesn’t hate anyone on the same level as he hates Deadpool. That is because Thanos loves the personification of Death, and it is the reason for the Infinity Gauntlet storyline in the comics.

However, Death didn’t reciprocate Thanos’s affection and even felt disgust when he snapped away half of life. She did, however, develop an affection and fondness for Deadpool. The Merc with a Mouth first met Death during the torture sessions with Dr. Killebrew and Ajax, and Deadpool fell for Death. Thanos saw this and had T-Ray curse Deadpool with a cosmic artifact that won’t allow Deadpool to die, so he can never get back to Death. It was petty and pure Thanos.

