10 Years on, A Netflix Sci-Fi Masterpiece is Returning with A New Release

Modern sci-fi fans have been spoiled with some truly classic Sci-Fi TV shows released this century. We may not be in the heyday of the 1980s, and major franchises like Doctor Who and Star Trek are arguably in a downturn (according to fan consensus at least), but smaller, original shows and lesser-known IPs have created huge impact. Last year alone, we had Apple’s Murderbot and Pluribus, and Hulu’s Paradise, alongside the excellent Alien: Earth. It’s the variation of stories that feels the most impressive.

And since the start of the 21st Century, we’ve also had lots of Black Mirror to enjoy, including some genuine masterpiece episodes. And now, one of them is returning with a new comics release. Following in the footsteps of several high-profile modern sci-fi shows, Black Mirror already has official comics, of course, with “USS Callister” launching on Kickstarter in early January. And now, Twisted Comics has revealed that a new take on “San Junipero” will follow on February 24, and the good news is it’s already fully funded and very close to completion.

San Junipero Will Be a Celebration of a Sci-Fi Masterpiece

Netflix taking over Black Mirror from the UK’s Channel 4 was arguably the best thing to happen: it instantly got a bigger audience, and the higher budget and polish made for a better show all round. And when Season 3 arrived on the platform on October 21st, 2016, “San Junipero” was the stand-out. Both high-concept and touchingly accessible, the sci-fi love story was far less bleak than some of Brooker’s other, more famous episodes (he did plan to make it a lot darker initially, but was won over by his own storytelling).

It’s a rich, engaging story that, as usual, hides deeper, darker depths that only wind their way out later, and now Twisted Comics’ take on it will give fans the chance to pore over it even more. Writer and Twisted Comics editor Neil Gibson proclaims the episode to be one of his favorites, and say,s “best of all, unlike many stories in the Black Mirror universe, it’s not soul-crushing — it’s thoughtful, beautiful, and surprisingly uplifting.” He also promises that the comic, which is a direct adaptation of the original, will have “plenty of easter eggs tucked away in the panels” for fans to find and enjoy.

You can find out more about the "San Junipero" comic Kickstarter here.