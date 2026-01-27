69 Years Ago, One of the Most Important Batman Creators Ever Was Born (His Two Stories Changed Everything)

Batman is one of the faces of DC, being arguably the most popular superhero in the world. He’s undeniably one of the most important and influential, currently standing as the most published superhero there is. The Dark Knight has defended Gotham City since darn near the very beginning of superhero comics. He debuted in 1939 and has subsisted as one of the longest-running heroes ever since. He’s battled villains of all kinds and has inspired generations of people to be better. Whether it be as the Silver Age’s happy-go-lucky role model or a vengeful shadow in the night, there’s a version of Batman that can speak to everyone.

Of course, Batman could not have risen to the comic book dominance that he has without some incredible stories under his belt. From The Killing Joke to “Gotham Nocturne,” Batman has starred in some of the best comics that have ever been sold. When discussing Batman’s best stories, however, one name has to be respected above all else, as he will likely go down as the most important Batman writer of all time. 69 years ago today, Frank Miller was born. During his incredibly prolific career, he would pen what are undeniably the two most influential Batman comics of all time: “Year One” and The Dark Knight Returns.

The Ultimate Origin Story

“Year One” follows Jim Gordon’s arrival in and Bruce Wayne’s return to Gotham City after his decade of training. They each find the city a cesspool, drowning in its own corruption, and are driven to do something about it. While Gordon makes a name for himself as the only good cop in Gotham, Bruce slowly carves his identity as Batman. They find themselves brought together and eventually learn to trust each other, seeing that the other has the city’s best interests at heart. By the end of it, Gordon and Batman become a team that stands against the corruption of Gotham together, and have already made a decent dent.

This is the definitive Batman origin story. Its dual focus on Bruce and Gordon built both up as equally important figures in protecting their home. This is also a learning experience, where we get to see the two struggle to find their footing in a world that is stacked against them. Watching them claw for every inch of justice in their mobster-run home is endlessly entertaining. It also gave us the most iconic Batman moment and quote of all time, with the bat shattering throw Bruce’s window and him declaring that he will become a bat, perfectly harkening back to and reinventing his Golden Age origin. It even spawned a whole genre of similar origin stories for DC, all of which call themselves year ones.

The Perfect Final Chapter

Conversely, The Dark Knight Returns depicts Batman’s final adventure. Set in a half-dystopian Gotham that is once again overrun with crime, Batman has longsince retired. However, with Gordon’s own retirement approaching and the cries of his city echoing in his ears, Bruce puts the cowl on once again to set things right. This story takes Batman from a retired hero to a leader of Gotham’s next generation, forcibly transforming Gotham into one of the safest cities in the world with nothing more than his skill, determination, and allies. Arm in arm with his new Robin, Carrie Kelley, Batman even goes up against Superman, and in the end, makes a whole new organization to protect Gotham from the shadows.

This story is equally as impactful as “Year One,” giving the ultimate final comic for the Dark Knight. This brought Batman to a grittier, more hopeless world than he’s ever been in, and yet, despite it all, Batman refused to break and kept fighting to save the world. This was the ultimate showcase of Batman’s spirit. No matter how dark the world or endless the war, Batman will find a way to inspire people and keep on fighting, even past his own death. This story introduced the fan-favorite Carrie Kelley, but more than that, gave us an ending point for Batman’s journey that retains all the magic of the journey itself. It’s all about Batman becoming more than a man, and it perfectly elevates him to that role.

Both of these stories have influenced Batman more than anything else. Even today, their impact is felt in every story he’s in. These two comics redefined what Batman should look like in the Modern Age, the hero that we all know and love. None of the Batman stories that have been written since would be the same without Frank Miller’s influence. So, let’s wish a happy birthday to Miller and celebrate by rereading one of the best Batman stories of all time.

