Alex Ross Introduces New Comic-Con Artwork Featuring Batman, Thor, Moon Knight, and More

Celebrated artist, and soon-to-be first-time graphic novelist, Alex Ross is headed to San Diego Comic-Con. The artist -- known for his iconic artwork featured on covers and in titles such as Kingdom Come, Marvel, Justice, and The World's Greatest Super-Heroes -- is bringing a wide selection of artwork to his booth (#2415) on the Comic-Con floor. The collection includes brand new pieces featuring the Fantastic Four, Batman, Moon Knight, Wonder Woman, Thor, and Black Adam, as well as past work depicting the Avengers, Black Widow, Catwoman, the Justice League, Joker, Harley Quinn, X-Force, Captain America, the Flash, Green Lantern, Superman, the Teen Titans, the X-Men, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Wolverine, and more.

In this video, Ross walks viewers through the inspirations and processes behind the new pieces featured at San Diego Comic-Con. Take a look below:

One of the pieces featured is Origins: Fantastic Four, which is taken from Ross's upcoming graphic novel Fantastic Four: Full Circle. In the video, Ross discusses his attempt to find the balance between his style and that of Fantastic Four co-creator Jack Kirby.

"That is the first thing that you will see of storytelling in my FF book where we're also making a print of it and it is my take on the Fantastic Four origin that i've written," Ross explains. "And it matches the way that i did origins for all of the DC heroes I had previously done for a series of tabloid books from the early 2000s."

He continues, "I'm inking instead of painting for the reasons of trying out something different. I've done inked projects a little bit before and in this case i wanted to limit myself to the process of imitating and to do what is ultimately my tribute to the classic Fantastic Four comics that i've grown up with, and in particular the original run, hundred-some issues by Jack Kirby. The nature of me trying to connect with Jack Kirby's work through my style is sort of like trying to find that middle ground between slavish realism, which would be me, and abstraction, which is Jack Kirby, and thinking that there's a middle ground that could be achieved that, like, if you're going to adapt his works into any other media, particularly with live actors or animation, that there's a way to capture what it is Jack was doing without necessarily losing a lot of the contours and the overall physicality of it. And since i'm somewhat obsessed, more even as i've gotten older, as opposed to just connecting with a youthful kind of inspiration, I've become even more of a fan of Jack Kirby's work the longer the years carry on."

San Diego Comic-Con kicks off on Thursday, July 21st. Fantastic Four: Full Circle goes on sale on September 6th.