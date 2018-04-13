Amazing Comic Conventions Announces Las Vegas And New Hawaii Show For 2018

2018 is going to be an even bigger year for Amazing Comic Con, and that includes the debut of an all-new convention.

Amazing Comic Conventions has announced that they will be returning to Las Vegas in 2018, specifically the Las Vegas Convention Center. Not one to rest on their laurels though, they will also debut a brand new convention in Honolulu Hawaii.

Amazing Comic Con Las Vegas will take place from June 29 through July 1st, and will feature a bevy of talent from some of geek cultures’ favorite movies, TV shows, comics, graphic novels, video games, and toy lines. That includes people like Charlie Cox (Netflix/Marvel’s Daredevil), Deadpool and Cable Creator Rob Liefeld, Deadpool 2 cast members including Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Jason David Frank (celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Power Rangers) and Sam Humphrey (The Greatest Showman).

They will join comic creators Jim Starlin (Thanos), Kevin Eastman (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), Marv Wolfman (New Teen Titans) and voice actors and artists for Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch for panels, fan experiences and exclusive signings, all taking place in a convention center that features over 100,000 square feet of collectibles, interactive exhibits, video game tournaments.

That will also include an artist alley with over 200 top artists including Marvel Cover Artist Skottie Young, Extreme Studios/Deadpool artist Marat Mychaels, Avengers Writer & Artists Jason Aaron & Ed McGuiness, Spider-Man/Justice League Artist Jimmy Cheung, Harley Quinn’s Jimmy Palmiotti & Amanda Conner, Legendary Batman Creator Neal Adams, Street Fighter Artists Joe NG, Jeffrey Chamba Cruz & Long Vo.

Amazing Comic Con Aloha will take place from August 24 through August 26, and will be housed at the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu.

Hawaii’s own Evangeline Lily (Marvel’s Antman and The Wasp, Avengers Infinity War, Lost) will be joined by Tara Strong ( voice actress – Harley Quinn, Teen Titans, Powerpuff Girls) the voice of Nintendo’s MARIO Charles Martinet, comic creators Jim Starlin (Thanos), Kevin Eastman (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and Marv Wolfman (New Teen Titans).

“We are so excited to be able to branch out and bring something bigger and bolder to Vegas and Hawaii.” Said Amazing Comic Conventions founder Jimmy Jay. “After being Vegas’s leading show for the past 6 years and Hawaii’s ONLY show the past 4 years we felt it was time to bring more of the Architects of Pop culture that people love into these spaces. We were the first to bring COMIC CON’s to Hawaii and began a new trend of bringing big name talent like Stan Lee, William Shatner, Alan Tudyk and Star Trek The Next Generation cast members to the Aloha state. We can’t wait to continue that this year!! “

“Charlie, Evangeline, Rob, Brianna, Sam and Tara are currently some of the most prolific names in Pop Culture and it’s amazing for people to be able to interact with them and see them in an intimate but family-friendly environment.”

Amazing Comic Con Las Vegas and Aloha will feature Family Days on Sundays (July 1st and August 26th respectively) that focus on family fun. Tony Fleecs (My Little Pony) will be offering complimentary sketches for 1 hour and other select guests in the artist alley will provide Free Super Hero Sketches to Kids 10 and Under throughout the day. There will also be coloring contests, video game demos/tournaments and a special Children’s Cosplay Costume Cavalcade where all children are invited to dress up as their favorite pop culture characters.

Tickets for both shows can be purchased here, and start at $30.