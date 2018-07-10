‘Archie’ Gets a New Creative Team For Its 700th Issue

Mark Waid is stepping away from Archie for the first time since it was relaunched, and writer Nick Spencer and artist Marguerite Sauvage will take over the iconic title just in time for its 700th issue.

And, yes, the series will get its original numbering back: Launching in November, Archie #700 sees Archie and his friends returning to school with new storylines, new mysteries unfolding, and a bombshell secret romance soon to be revealed.

“Getting to write Archie is more than a dream come true for me,” Spencer said in a statement. “I’ve loved reading the exploits of the whole Riverdale gang my entire life, and getting to now tell their stories myself is a real honor. And launching with a milestone 700th issue! It doesn’t get better than that….Well, it does actually— I’m working with Marguerite Sauvage, one of the best artists in comics! Everyone involved in this project has such a passion for these characters, and it’s our sincere hope to honor the legacy of what’s come before while moving boldly into the future with twists and surprises like you’ve never seen before!”

According to Archie Comics, Archie #700 will pick up where Mark Waid’s run leaves off when its final issue drops later this week. Archie #699 will come in October and serve as a recap issue to catch fans up and let them know what they missed during Waid’s run, which redefined Archie and the Riverdale gang for a modern audience.

Archie #699, which touches on the #LipStickIncident, Over the Edge, Heart of Riverdale and more, will be available at comic book shops and digitally for a special promotional price of $1. Archie says the issue “is geared towards new and returning readers.”

Betty and Veronica will once again headline their own series in December's Betty & Veronica #1. The previous volume sold well and earned solid reviews, but writer/artist Adam Hughes never really seemed to find a way to make the book come out monthly. A full collection of his run is available in trade paperback.

The new series will be written by Jamie L. Rotante, fresh off her critically alternate-universe series Betty & Veronica: Vixens. According to the publisher, the new mini-series “sees B&V dealing with the life changes of senior year and the impending threat of splitting up as they each make plans for college and beyond.”

“The biggest change in this series is that, for the first time, we’ll see the characters in their senior year of high school.” said Rotante. “I want to take an approach that’s very grounded in reality–these are two best friends who have no idea what the future has in store for them. They’ve just gotten really close and college could separate them from one another. It’s going to be a testament to their friendship, how they can pull through anything even when things get tough.”

No artist has yet been named for the series.

“Archie #700 is a legendary milestone in comics, and it was one we could not ignore at Archie,” said Archie Comics publisher/CEO Jon Goldwater. “Having Nick Spencer and Marguerite Sauvage onboard to herald this new direction for Archie and his friends will help kick off a new, legendary era for the characters, and follows in the footsteps of other iconic Archie moments, including Archie’s Wedding, the Death of Archie, Archie #1 and Afterlife with Archie, to name a few. If you’re a fan of Riverdale, now is the time to jump to the comics and see what started it all.”

You can see the covers for Archie #700 and Betty & Veronica #1, both by Sauvage, in the attached image gallery.