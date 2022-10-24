Avengers From the Past and Present Assemble Against an Army of Mephistos

The first look at Avengers Assemble Alpha #1 features the present day and prehistoric versions of Earth's Mightiest Heroes and Mephisto's Council of Red. The November one-shot begins the end of writer Jason Aaron's nearly five-year run on the Avengers, with Mephisto stepping forward as the main antagonist causing chaos throughout the timestream and multiverse. The "Avengers Assemble" crossover will span Aaron's Avengers and Avengers Forever. Aaron is joined on Avengers Assemble Alpha by superstar artist Bryan Hitch, and a look at the conflict in the one-shot can be seen in the first look images.

"Four years of Avengers stories. Threads from really every major series I've worked on throughout my last decade and a half at Marvel, from Ghost Rider to Thor. It all leads to this. The biggest Avengers story I could possibly imagine," Aaron said. "Featuring a cavalcade of characters from across creation. And I'm so deeply thrilled and honored that it all kicks off with an oversized ALPHA issue that's being drawn by the legendary Bryan Hitch, who I'm getting to work with here for the very first time. Avengers Assemble. Say the words like a prayer. It's the only thing that can save you."

What Is Avengers Assemble?

"Avengers Assemble" is the culmination of Jason Aaron's nearly five-year run on the Avengers. The event is a crossover between Avengers and Avengers Forever, as Earth's Mightiest Heroes team up with the Avengers of 1,000,000 BC to take on Mephisto and his evil Council of Red, which are variants of the villain from throughout the multiverse. Mephisto has also recruited the Multiversal Masters of Evil as well to his side.

A look at the first look images for Avengers Assemble Alpha #1 begins by taking readers to Infinity's End, where an endless sea of zombies stand before Avengers Tower. Next, we have the Avengers from the present day, who now find themselves in the prehistoric era. They come face-to-face with the Avengers of 1,000,000 BC, and before they can team up against Mephisto, they appear ready to do battle amongst themselves first. A fourth image features the Multiversal Masters of Evil, and finally, we end with Mephisto's Council of Red marching toward Avengers Tower.

When Does Avengers Assemble Begin?

Avengers Assemble Alpha #1 kicks off the crossover event on November 30th. Part 2 takes place in Avengers #63 on December 7th, followed by Part 3 in Avengers Forever #12 on December 21st, Part 4 in Avengers #64 on January 4, 2023, and Part 5 in Avengers Forever #13 on January 18, 2023.

Continue reading for the first look at Avengers Assemble Alpha #1.