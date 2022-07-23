Comic-Con 2022: Jason Aaron's Avengers Sagas Collide in Avengers Assemble Alpha

Marvel is bringing together three of Jason Aarons' Avengers storylines together in a one-shot set to release in November. Announced during Marvel's Next Big Thing Panel at Comic-Con 2022, writer Jason Aaron and artist Bryan Hitch are collaborating on Avengers Assemble Alpha, a one-shot that unites Avengers, Avengers Forever, and the Avengers of 1,000,000 BC in what Marvel is billing as "the capstone to Jason Aaron's era on Avengers." Fans can expect a conclusion to the multiversal saga that Aaron has been building to since he became the writer of Avengers and penned Marvel Legacy #1 in 2017, which introduced the prehistoric Avengers.

After the Multiversal Masters of Evil began to rage war against all of reality, Jason Aaron teamed with Aaron Kuder for Avengers Forever, starring Earth's Mightiest Heroes from across the multiverse. While new iterations of heroes are being introduced in Avengers Forever, Avengers has featured the main team dealing with the Multiversal Masters of Evil and Mephisto, with the latter pulling strings in the background since the beginning of time with his Council of Red variants.

Readers will get to discover the secret history between Thor and the Phoenix Force this summer in Avengers: 1,000,000 B.C. #1. The giant-sized one-shot from writer Jason Aaron and artist Kev Walker will also include new revelations about the prehistoric Avengers. Plus, the story also promises to show how these revelations factor into the Avengers mythos set to play out in Avengers Assemble Alpha.

You can find the cover and solicitation for Avengers Assemble Alpha below. Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

(Photo: Marvel Comics)