AWA Announces Three New Comics With Big-Name Creators Attached

Indie publisher AWA (Artists, Writers, Artisans) announced three new titles over the weekend, all releasing from big-name comic talent and timed to New York Comic Con 2021. The series feature work by artist Mike Deodato, Jr., writer Rob Williams, and artist Javier Pulido, among others. Unsurprisingly given the talent involved, AWA has started their move into Hollywood in recent months. The company announced the first of its IP to be developed for the screen, as Warner Bros. and 21 Laps have come on board to turn Bryan Edward Hill’s comic book, Chariot, into a feature film with Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick, Tron: Legacy) directing.

The series include Redemption (from writer Christa Faust and artist Deodato), Out (from writer Rob Williams and artist Will Conrad), and ET-ER (from writer Jeff McComsey and artist Javier Pulido). They come out in consecutive weeks beginning last week.

REDEMPTION Trade Paperback, #1-#5

Writer: Christa Faust

Artist: Mike Deodato Jr.

Release Date: September 29, 2021

The dusty desert town of Redemption survived the apocalypse but is hanging on by a thread. A despot rules the town with an iron fist and controls its most precious resource: water. When that strongman marks her mother for death, young Rose Obregon ventures into the perilous wasteland to seek the help of the legendary gunslinger Cat Tanner, only to discover that the so-called “Butcher” is long retired, living in solitude, far from what’s left of the world, and preferring to keep it that way. When Rose arrives on Tanner’s doorstep, with gunmen hot on her trail, the Butcher has a choice to make: sit on the sidelines or pick up her guns and do what she does best?



OUT #1

Writer: Rob Williams

Artist: Will Conrad

Release Date: October 6, 2021

In the waning days of World War Two, with the Allies advancing, a desperate Nazi officer unearths an ancient force of evil that he hopes will turn the tide of battle: a vampire. To test the power of his secret weapon, he unleashes the monster on an unsuspecting group of Allied POWs. It’s up to Nocona, a Comanche language expert, to communicate with the vampire to find out what it really wants.

ET-ER #1

Writer: Jeff McComsey

Artist: Javier Pulido

Release Date: October 13, 2021

Intergalactic virus liquefy one of your heads? Feeling a bit “off” ever since you drove through that black hole? Rush to Roswell General, the galaxy’s leading medical facility. This interplanetary crew of doctors, nurses, paramedics, and technicians is uniquely qualified to cure what ails you. There’s no planet too far, no asteroid too small, no patient too, well alien – and they accept most forms of insurance.