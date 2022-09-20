DC Finally Confirms Ghost-Maker's Key Role in Batman's Past

DC made the bold choice to introduce a major new character to the Batman Universe in Batman (vol. 3) #100 in 2020: Ghost-Maker, a ninja-style cyber-tech savvy vigilante who operates much like Batman, only willing cross any line to stop the disease of criminality from spreading. Ghost-Maker's arrival came with the massive retcon by writer James Tynion IV that the character was from Bruce Wayne's past – specifically those vague years he spent training overseas to become The Batman. Now, after a lot of fan theory and speculation we finally have the full confirmation of the key role Ghost-Maker actually played in Bruce's past – and in the formation of Batman.

WARNING: SPOILERS FOLLOW!

One of the most recent hit stories in the Batman comic book line has been Batman: The Knight by writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Carmine Di Giandomenico. That limit series has given us the most detailed look yet at the years that Bruce Wayne spent exploring the world to learn from all the best minds in law enforcement, espionage, crime, and even assassination – while also telling us the far more personal story of how Bruce once almost made a true friend and companion in a man named Anton.

Now The Knight #9 has arrived with the penultimate chapter of the story, and it finally confirms the theory so many fans have had since "Anton" came into the picture: that "Anton" was actually the alias used by Minhkhoa Khan, the man who would go on to become Ghost-Maker!

There were always similarities in how Anton and Ghost-Maker behaved – but Zdarsky reached deep into his knowledge of Batman lore to pull out a pretty compelling red herring...

Who Is Anton In Batman?

1980s Batman and Detective Comics introduced a character named Anton Knight, the son of a wealthy Gotham family, who became obsessed with traveling the world and studying martial arts, honing his body and mind to peak perfection. After falling in love with a stepsister with a rare light-sensitivity disease, Anton became a night burglar called "Thief of the Night" who clashed with Batman (often to a standstill). The character went on to take on a darker, killer, persona as "Night-Slayer," but eventually he was put in prison and was largely forgotten about. Night-Slayer even once took on the Batman mantle when Bruce was left delirious.

Clearly, the backstory (and name) of Anton Knight was used to keep things in Batman: The Knight uncertain – for all the good it did.

Ghost-Maker's Origin Revealed

What Batman: The Knight #9 essentially reveals is that we haven't been just reading the story of how Bruce Wayne learned and excelled at all of the necessary skills he needed to be Batman: we're learning just why Bruce Wayne and Minhkhoa Khan are so evenly matched in their skill – and what led to the fundamental chasm between them in crimefighting philosophy.

Ghost-Maker: Student of Ra's al Ghul

The issue also reveals how Minhkhoa Khan also met and pledged himself to the service of Ra's al Ghul as his final mentor – unlike Bruce, who could not bend to the League of Assassins' bloody view of achieving world peace. The final issue of Batman: The Knight will see Bruce and Minhkhoa duel for Ra's al Ghul's favor, and thereby establish the deeper falling out that led them to go separate ways, with clear rules for never crossing paths again... until now.