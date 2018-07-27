Preview: Unravel a Mystery of History in ‘Beyonders’ #1

Sometimes the oddest things can have something in common, but Jacob Tate takes that theory to a new level in AfterShock’s new series Beyonders.

ComicBook.com has an exclusive preview of Beyonders #1, which kicks off a new series from writer Paul Jenkins and artist Wesley St. Claire. As you can see int he preview, Jacob recounts several facts that might not seem related on face value, but that doesn’t mean much to Tate, who is just waiting for the right puzzle pieces to link it all together.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Part journey through history and part murder mystery, Tate is out to find not only who killed a man in cold blood but seemingly left behind an encrypted cipher, one that hasn’t been cracked yet. While not as important, another mystery has presented itself before previews end, specifically why is Uncle Paul obsessed with Corned Beef Sandwiches?

To be fair, we did say it wasn’t that important, but we still need answers!

If you’ve been looking for a series that blends humor, historical exploration, and corgi farts all into one series, then Beyonders looks to be right up your avenue. You can check out the full preview of the new series in the gallery.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7523]

Beyonders #1 / $3.99 / 32 pages / colors / on sale 8.29.2018

Writer: Paul Jenkins

Artist: Wesley St. Claire

Color: Wesley St. Claire

Cover A: Wesley St. Claire

Cover B: Andi Ewington

“A young boy obsessed with crop circles and cryptography finds his boring life turned upside-down when he discovers that all of his conspiracy theories are true, sending him on the ultimate treasure hunt for an ancient secret spanning thousands of years. What is the connection between a lost mountaineer, an indecipherable manuscript, and the ancient library of Alexandria? How is this connected to a one-eyed, flatulent Welsh Corgi and endless plates of corned beef sandwiches? Find out in…BEYONDERS!

From Paul Jenkins (ALTERS, Wolverine: Origin, Sentry) and Wesley St. Claire (FU JITSU, Teen Titans) comes the mystery series that HAD to be told at AFTERSHOCK!”

Beyonders #1 hits comic stores on August 29.

What did you think of the preview? Let us know in the comments!