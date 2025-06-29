X-Men Fan Art Gives A Game Of Thrones Star Justice 14 Years After the MCU Wasted Her

14 years after she made a cameo appearance in Captain America: The First Avenger, Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer has now been imagined as iconic X-Men hero Emma Frost, who deserves redemption in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. English actor Dormer starred as Margaery Tyrell in 26 episodes of Game of Thrones between 2012 and 2016, but, a year prior, she made her debut in the MCU. She was wasted by Marvel Studios, however, but there’s still a chance she could get justice, especially if she is recast as Emma Frost in the MCU’s upcoming X-Men reboot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This casting choice has been imagined in fan art shared by @70.6ix on Instagram, showing off how perfect Natalie Dormer would be as Emma Frost, and bringing the villain-turned-hero’s trademark keen eye for fashion to life. Since her appearance in Captain America: The First Avenger, Dormer has become a much more renowned star, appearing not only in Game of Thrones, but also in The Hunger Games, In Darkness, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, and more. Dormer has proven her talent time and again, and she’d excel as Emma Frost.

Back in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, Natalie Dormer appeared as “Private Lorraine.” She met Steve Rogers’ Captain America (Chris Evans) after his first experience on the front line – in which he saved hundreds of men. On behalf of all the wives in America, Lorraine kissed Rogers, much to the shock of Rogers and the chagrin of Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). Lorraine was never seen again, which meant that Natalie Dormer was relegated to just the very small role of the briefest romantic interest in the MCU, which is far less than she deserves.

Her role of film director Cressida in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part I and II showed off more of Dormer’s action skills, while her long-running for of prospective Queen in Game of Thrones delivered some other qualities that are reminiscent of Emma Frost. Most notably, Frost’s sense of fashion, commanding personality, and seductive temperament were displayed repeatedly in Margaery Tyrell. @70.6ix’s fan art proves that Dormer has the perfect look for Emma Frost, and an actor of this caliber is just what the character needs.

Emma Frost has previously been played by Finola Hughes, Tahyna MacManus, and January Jones, but none of these interpretations captured entirely what makes the character so brilliant. Generation X’s Frost was perhaps the most comic-accurate depiction, while MacManus’ incarnation wasn’t even named “Emma Frost,” and Jones’ version was dull and lifeless. In Marvel Comics, Frost, who starts as a villain, eventually ends up leading her own X-Men team as a hero, and Natalie Dormer is the perfect candidate to bring her whole story to life in the MCU.

Do you want to see Natalie Dormer debut as Emma Frost in the MCU? Let us know in the comments!