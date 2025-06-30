HBO Max Has a New Surprise for Mortal Kombat Fans

HBO Max, HBO’s subscription streaming service, has a new surprise for Mortal Kombat fans coming on July 1, aka coming tomorrow. Tomorrow, the second month of summer begins, and right when it begins HBO will release a major update to HBO Max that both adds a collection of movies and TV shows, and removes a collection of movies and TV shows from the streaming service. To this end, Mortal Kombat fans without an active HBO Max subscription may want to reconsider for the month of July 2025.

More specifically, on July 1, the entire Mortal Kombat movie series will begin streaming on HBO Max. This includes Mortal Kombat (1995), Mortal Kombat (2021), Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, and Mortal Kombat: Annihilation.

For those that don’t know, Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, Mortal Kombat (2021), and Mortal Kombat (1995) are the three live-action movies in the series. Meanwhile, Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, and Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind are all animated movies.

It is unclear how long these Mortal Kombat movies are going to be available to stream via HBO Max as HBO does not disclose how long they’ve been added to the streaming service. That said, considering they have all been added together, they will presumably all leave together.

The additions come ahead of the release of Mortal Kombat II, the sequel to the aforementioned Mortal Kombat (2021). The highly-anticipated sequel is set to premier in theaters on October 24, 2025. There is no word of it coming to HBO Max right now.

HBO Max, for those that don’t have an active subscription, costs at least $9.99 a month/$99.99 annually. This is for a subscription with ads. Those that want ad-free, meanwhile, need to fork over $16.99/$169.99. And then those that want the most expensive tier, which grants 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Atmos access, will need to pay $20.99/$209.99.

