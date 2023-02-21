Dark Horse Announces Black Hammer Library Edition 3

Fans of all things Black Hammer will soon have another oversized book to add to their collections. Tuesday, Dark Horse officially confirmed Black Hammer Library Edition Vol. 3, a sizable hardcover collection featuring the latest arc of the main Black Hammer story. Though the book itself isn't available until later this year—it's hitting bookstores on October 10th and comic stores on October 11th—it's already available for pre-order wherever books and comics are sold.

Black Hammer Library Edition Vol. 3 will collect issues one through 12 of Black Hammer Reborn, the third arc of the comic world's primary storyline behind Black Hammer and Black Hammer: Age of Doom. Keeping in line with the rest of the title's other library editions, this collection will also feature a new cover courtesy of franchise co-creator Dean Ormston in addition to new backing material, development art, process shots, and other backing materials.

"Years after Black Hammer and the rest of Spiral City's greatest heroes seemingly died defeating the cosmic despot known as Anti-God, Lucy Weber, the daughter of Black Hammer, took up his mantle and carried on the legacy of her father," Dark Horse says of the next book.

The synopsis adds, "Years after that, Lucy, and the world, have moved on. Living in the suburbs of Spiral City, Lucy is married and has children. But all is not blissful. Her marriage is falling apart, her job has reached a dead end, and for mysterious reasons, she hasn't picked up the hammer in years. But as her domestic life begins to crumble, the secrets of the last 20 years, and the reasons Lucy really gave up being Black Hammer, begin to resurface, threatening her family and the peace she has tried hard to find for herself."

Is Black Hammer really ending?

Reborn will soon be followed up with Black Hammer: The End, which is set to see release towards the end of this year. At one point The End was set to end the series, though Lemire has since reversed course and confirmed Black Hammer stories will continue beyond the upcoming volume. "I can't leave these characters and this world behind. Not completely," Lemire wrote last November on his newsletter..

The latest Black Hammer comic, The Last Days of Black Hammer, is set for release at comic stores this Wednesday, February 22nd.