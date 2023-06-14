Black Panther #1 Review: A Brilliant Reinvention Fit for a King

If a king has no kingdom, what does he become? That's one of the central questions that writer Eve L. Ewing sets out to answer in her exciting new Black Panther series at Marvel Comics. This new take on the iconic character strips away so much of what we've always thought the Black Panther to be, focusing on who T'Challa is at his core. The result, at least in this week's debut issue, is a fantastic exploration of a character readers have known for years, making him seem both brand new and entirely familiar.

Ewing's Black Panther, which is illustrated by Chris Allen, follows a T'Challa that is now in exile from his home in Wakanda. The nation has obviated its need for a monarch, as they transition to a new, democratic form of government. This leaves T'Challa without a place to call home or a throne to sit upon. He could go anywhere else in the world, given all of the connections he's made, but he chooses not to leave his nation without its traditional protector.

T'Challa relocates to a Wakandan city called Birnin T'Chaka, which is much closer to the nation's borders than the Golden City we've seen so much of in Black Panther lore. With overcrowded streets, tall buildings, and a higher crime rate, this feels like the Gotham to Golden City's Metropolis. It's a different view of Wakanda than we've ever had before, showing us that even the most powerful fictional nation around is not a utopia.

Birnin T'Chaka is a city that needs a hero, and T'Challa takes it upon himself to answer that call. I don't want to continue making comparisons to other iconic comic characters, but it's difficult to read this first issue and not feel like you're following a Wakandan Batman. That isn't to say this feels like a copy of DC's Caped Crusader; in fact, it's quite the opposite. Ewing simply takes the approach of a vigilante hero to someone we've always known as an all-powerful king. It strips T'Challa to the bare bones so we can learn more about the man behind the mask.

This is a brilliant new direction for a character Marvel fans know so well. It's also an endlessly interesting look at the corners of Wakanda we've never had the chance to explore. Even though we've spent a lot of time reading tales set in this nation, Black Panther #1 makes it feel like we're visiting it for the very first time. Reinventing a character that has had this many stories is difficult to do, and it's even rarer to make that reinvention worth exploring. Ewing pulls it off flawlessly.

Chris Allen's artwork only further solidifies this is a one-of-a-kind Black Panther tale. The shadows of the alleys work in stark contrast to the bright and vibrant colors we've come to associate with Wakanda, resulting pages that keep your attention long after you've already finished the words. And of course, you can't talk about the art of this Black Panther series without addressing the new character design. This is one of the coolest-looking Black Panthers we have ever seen in comics – no question about it.

T'Challa is getting the chance to see how the other half lives in his own nation. Every interaction with the people or quarrel with a villain opens his eyes a little more, and gives him a chance to wrestle with struggles that he has often ignored. It's such a joy that we get to witness the adventure and watch how this new way of life changes him.

Published by Marvel Comics

On June 14, 2023

Written by Eve L. Ewing

Art by Chris Allen and Craig Yeung

Colors by Jesus Aburtov

Letters by Joe Sabino

Cover by Taurin Clarke