Marvel's Spider-Verse Expands With New Manga, Spider-Man: Fake Red

Marvel Comics has been expanding into the manga game in recent years, with Deadpool: Samurai becoming a major hit for both the North American comic publisher and Viz Media. Now, a new take on Spider-Man is expanding the Spider-Verse with a fresh manga story dubbed Spider-Man: Fake Red. With the new manga story hitting retailers as we speak, Viz and Marvel have offered a preview to give fans an idea of what Spidey will be up to as well as introducing a new character that might be taking up the mantle.

The Spider-Verse has been a big topic in the theatrical scene recently, thanks of course to the release of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. The long-awaited sequel featuring Miles Morales, Peter B. Parker, Gwen Stacy, Miguel O'Hara, and too many other Spider-Men and Women to list here has been pulling in some serious receipts at the box office. While it might be too soon for the star of Spider-Man: Fake Red to get screen time in the upcoming third movie of the series arriving in 2024, it's clear that the friendly neighborhood web-slinger is expanding his stories across other mediums.

Spider-Man: Fake Red Preview

In hyping up the latest Spider-Man manga, Viz Media also released a trailer earlier this month to give fans a look at the heroes and villains that will be a part of this story. New character Yu is looking to take on the role of Spider-Man it seems, though the problem arises in the fact that this new wall-crawler has no superpowers to speak of. With the story featuring the likes of the Sinister Six and Venom, Yu seems to have some big threats headed his way.

Read a free preview of Spider-Man Fake Redhttps://t.co/GzdTFsitYh — VIZ (@VIZMedia) June 13, 2023

If you want to learn more about this Spider-Man manga that features a different Spidey than either Peter Parker or Miles Morales, here's how Viz Media describes the story that will feature a new take on everyone's favorite wall-crawler, "Yu's new high school is kind of awful. He's failing his classes and striking out socially. Everything changes when he finds one of Spider-Man's costumes abandoned in an alleyway. At first, it's fun to put on the costume and play hero, but when powerful enemies appear, Yu quickly realizes he's out of his element. Still, with the real Spider-Man nowhere to be found, the city needs someone to save it…"