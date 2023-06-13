X-Men: Hellfire Club 2023 Trailer Released By Marvel

Marvel has released a new trailer for X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2023 #1, continuing the annual X-Men tradition that's been in place throughout the Krakoa era. As with previous Hellfire Galas, this year's event sees the Mutants of Krakoa and their human guests donning their highest-fashion outfits for a party like no other where the next X-Men team roster (including the X-Men Fan Vote winner) will be revealed. However, this year's Hellfire Gala will take a darker turn as it marks the beginning of the Fall of X, where ORCHIS and the varied enemies arrayed before mutantkind make their play to bring the mutant nation down for good. You can watch the trailer below.

Gerry Duggan, who writes the ongoing X-Men series, wrote X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2023 #1. He teamed with artists Kris Anka, Joshua Cassara, Russell Dauterman, Adam Kubert, Pepe Larraz, R.B. Silva, and Luciano Vecchio to create the issue.

"Every year [at the Hellfire Gala], something really big has happened," X-Men line editor Jordan D. White explained during Marvel Unlimited's X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years Live Virtual Event (via Marvel.com). "The first year is when mutants surprised all of mankind by terraforming Mars in the moment and claiming it for mutant kind, which was a huge thing, obviously. At the second one, they were just kind of doing a little bit of a show off one, but that…it coincided with the world finding out that mutants have the power of resurrection and that no mutants die anymore. So that ended up being kind of not 100% great for them. But overall, okay, still they got some news out there about how great they are."

He continued, "They've got their plans for this year, but this year also is the issue that kicks off Fall of X. So I'll definitely tell you, things don't go the way they planned. How bad that is, you will have to buy the book to see. But let me tell you, this is a book you're going to absolutely want to buy. It is jam packed with the best artists we've got working on it right now. We've got Kris Anka, Josh Cassara, Russell Dauterman, Adam Kubert, Pepe Larraz, R.B. Silva, Luciano Vecchio, and more. It is going to be a killer lineup."

X-Men: Hellfire Gala Real-Life Event

Also revealed at Marvel Unlimited's X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years Live Virtual Event, Marvel and D23 plan to host the first real-life Hellfire Gala at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. The Hellfire Gala event will happen on Saturday, July 22nd at PARQ Nightclub (615 Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101) from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2023 #1 goes on sale on July 26th. Solicitation information for the issue follows.