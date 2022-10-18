Marvel's New Black Panther Hero Takes Center Stage on Wakanda #4 Cover (Exclusive)

The newest hero in the Black Panther franchise is about to get an even bigger spotlight. T'Challa may still be the Black Panther, but his time as ruler of Wakanda has come to an end. He is also an outsider after his deepest secrets were exposed, pitting him against the very nation he previously ruled. This story arc introduced Tosin Oduye in the oversized 200th Legacy issue of Black Panther, which teased an important role for Tosin down the line. The next comic to feature Tosin is Wakanda #4, and his co-creator John Ridley is returning to pen the adventure.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive reveal of the cover for January's Wakanda #4. The Tosin Oduye story is by writer John Ridley and artist Julian Shaw, and the issue continues the "History of the Black Panthers" story by writer Evan Narcisse and artist Natacha Bustos.

"I'm so excited to take Tosin beyond the Black Panther series and into the larger Wakandan mythos. This story in particular lays a lot of groundwork for what I hope will be many more opportunities to explore Tosin, and the growing collection of characters around him," Ridley said in a statement.

Who Is the Black Panther Character Tosin?

Tosin Oduye comes from a village in Wakanda that has shunned the vast technology that has helped shape the country into the powerhouse that it is today. He's a youth who has cast a skeptical eye on Wakanda's elders and T'Challa for the way they have run their society. Tosin's introduction offers a different perspective than what fans typically get from T'Challa. He also sparks up a flirtation with T'Challa's sister, Shuri.

Black Panther #7 put Tosin in the spotlight, as he rescues Wakanda Prime Minister Folasade after she gave an emergency announcement to the country's citizens. Akili, head of the Hatut Zeraze, sent his officers to apprehend Folasade and is thwarted by Tosin. Akili was once a prime suspect in the deaths of T'Challa's sleeper agents but was able to turn the king's secrets against him, making T'Challa a wanted man.

Marvel's New Black Panther Miniseries, Wakanda

Wakanda is a five-issue miniseries that follows other important characters in the franchise like Shuri and Killmonger. The "History of the Black Panthers" backup stories from Evan Narcisse and Natacha Bustos offer, for the first time, a definitive overview of all the Wakandans who have ever held the mantle of Black Panther.

The cover for Wakanda #4 featuring Tosin can be found below. The issue goes on sale January 18, 2023.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)