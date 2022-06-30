A New Marvel Hero Steps Up to Replace Black Panther as Wakanda's Protector (Exclusive)

There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.

ComicBook.com has an exclusive preview of Black Panther #7 from John Ridley, Stefano Landini, Matt Milla, and VC's Joe Sabino. The preview features Tosin coming to the rescue of Wakanda Prime Minister Folasade after she gives an emergency announcement to the country's citizens. Akili, head of the Hatut Zeraze, sends his officers to apprehend Folasade and are thwarted by Tosin. Akili was once a prime suspect in the deaths of T'Challa's sleeper agents but was able to turn the king's secrets against him, making T'Challa a wanted man.

First introduced in a backup story in Black Panther #3/Legacy Issue #200, Tosin Oduye comes from a village in Wakanda that has shunned the vast technology that has helped shape the country into the powerhouse that it is today. He's a youth who has cast a skeptical eye at the Wakanda's elders and T'Challa for the way they have run their society. Tosin's introduction offers a different perspective and could help T'Challa look at Wakanda through new, fresh eyes. Marvel.com also noted that "Tosin will make the crucial decision to become Wakanda's newest hero when a boiling point between the king and the nation reaches its head."

The preview for Black Panther #7 can be found below. The issue goes on sale July 6th.

BLACK PANTHER #7

JOHN RIDLEY (W) • STEFANO LANDINI (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

The Hatut Zeraze have taken control of Wakanda, and with the Black Panther branded a traitor, the future of the nation is at a crossroads. To clear his name and protect his people from his own mistakes, T'Challa must reckon with his legacy — starting with the acknowledgement that leadership is only as strong as the faith of its following.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99