Marvel to Introduce New Black Panther Hero This Week

A new Wakandan hero is going to be introduced in this week’s oversized issue of Black Panther. The third issue of the series by Academy Award-winning screenwriter John Ridley, artist Juann Cabal, and a host of other illustrators also doubles as the 200th Legacy issue. A 10-page bonus story will introduce fans to Tosin Oduye, a new character who Marvel teases will have an important part to play in the future of Black Panther. Details on Tosin’s background and a character design sheet by artist German Peralta were also released by Polygon.

Tosin Oduye comes from a village in Wakanda that has shunned the vast technology that has helped shape the country into the powerhouse that it is today. He’s a youth who has cast a skeptical eye at the Wakanda’s elders and T’Challa for the way they have run their society. Tosin’s introduction offers a different perspective and could help T’Challa look at Wakanda through new, fresh eyes. This is especially important since T’Challa is currently hunting down assassins who are killing his top-secret sleeper agents around the world.

Marvel.com also notes that “Tosin will make the crucial decision to become Wakanda’s newest hero when a boiling point between the king and the nation reaches its head.” Black Panther #3 will also see T’Challa pay the X-Men a visit on the newly terraformed Mars, now known as Arakko. Storm, Black Panther’s former queen, is the new Regent of Arakko, which is why T’Challa is going to see her. But instead of this being a happy reunion, Black Panther has a hidden agenda for the trip.

The solicitation text for Black Panther #3, on sale January 26th, can be found below:

THE LONG SHADOW, PART 3

CELEBRATING THE 200TH ISSUE OF BLACK PANTHER AS T’CHALLA FACES OFF AGAINST THE X-MEN OF MARS! With assassins closing in and Wakanda’s faith in him shaken, T’Challa goes to visit Storm on the newly terraformed Mars. But this will not be a happy reunion as T’Challa has ulterior motives for his visit. And back home, Shuri discovers who is behind the attacks on Wakanda’s secret agents—a revelation that will change everything. Plus: This oversized issue will include stories celebrating the past and foreshadow the future of the Black Panther and the world of Wakanda!

