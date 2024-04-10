BOOM! Studios to Publish Jeff Lemire's Longest Comic Since Sweet Tooth

Jeff Lemire's latest comic series is on the way, and it sounds like it's a doozy. Wednesday, BOOM! Studios announced its first-ever title from Lemire, a mysterious ongoing series that little is known about. In a press release distributed by BOOM!, it's said the series will be released later this year and Lemire is handling both writing and drawing duties. Furthermore, Lemire says it's going to be his longest ongoing series since he released Vertigo's Sweet Tooth, which ran for 46 issues.

"This series is literally a dream come true for me," BOOM! Editor-in-Chief Matt Gagnon said of the series. "Jeff Lemire is one of my all-time favorite creators and it's a career highlight to have him bring his newest original creation to our publishing house. This will be a true ongoing series in the grand tradition of Jeff's masterpiece Sweet Tooth. The work Jeff is producing right now is astounding. We look forward to sharing this series with the world and adding it to Jeff's pantheon of award-winning books."

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome Jeff Lemire to BOOM! Studios. Few creators can so consistently balance poignant, award-winning tales with exceptionally commercial bestsellers in their oeuvre and his library has become essential reading for fans of graphic fiction around the world," BOOM! president Filip Sablik added. "When we announce details of this must-read project, it will be evident Jeff has created something that checks all three of those boxes."

Lemire shared a teaser on his Substack, which appeared to be something along the lines of an occult or Illuminati-adjacent symbol.

"All of this has led me to develop a new book that reflects this desire to get back to a true ongoing series," Lemire said. "This project will be my longest self-drawn book since I finished Sweet Tooth ten years ago. I'll be writing and drawing the book myself, and I am very excited to make this my first project with BOOM!"

He continued, "As a publisher, they are committed to telling this entire, long-form story that will allow me, readers, and retailers a chance to really invest in a new world, and new characters, knowing new chapters will be published every month with a real long-term plan in mind. I can't wait to share more details in the coming months. But for now, back to the drawing board!"

A release date and name for the series has yet to be unveiled.