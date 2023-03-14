Sweet Tooth's Jeff Lemire Teases Season 2 News Soon (Exclusive)

We already know a second season of Sweet Tooth is on the way, but little else is known about the show's second batch of episodes. According to Jeff Lemire, the writer and artist behind the comic book the Netflix series is based on, fans won't have to wait long at all for more information regarding the hit show. Not just that, but Lemire tells us the show's sophomore outing will be a lot more faithful to the source material it draws from.

"I was on set for season two. It was super fun and I saw all the stuff they're doing. It's really cool," the writer says. "A lot of it is right from the comic, which was awesome. And I know that there is an announcement coming very soon, so people won't have to wait long to hear news on when it's coming, but I'm unfortunately not allowed to talk too much about it."

It's nearly been two full years since the first season first debuted on Netflix, meaning fans should expect an older Gus (Christian Convery) this time around.

"We had to deal with that a little bit because a year and a half between episode one and two for him," showrunner and executive producer Jim Mickle previously told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. "He aged quite a bit during then, but thankfully he stayed his sweet little Gus self. So, we don't know. It's hard to predict anything. I think that's one thing that we've learned from the beginning of all this is, you can't predict anything. So, we take it as it comes. Season one was amazing and we'd love to get to do more, if the world will have us."

"It's a coming of age story," executive producer Beth Schwartz added. "So, in a coming of age story you see your protagonist grow and go through different stages of their life."

The first season of Sweet Tooth is now streaming on Netflix. What other adaptations of Lemire's work would you like to see?