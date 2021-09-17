Buffy The Vampire Slayer Sequel Comic Series Announced

Buffy The Vampire Slayer is headed to the post-apocalyptic future in Boom Studios’ upcoming comic book. December 8 will see the release of Buffy Last Vampire Slayer #1 in comic shops. Fans of the property will remember where the show left the heroine. But, the new series will see things 30 years in the future. Buffy is 50 and she’s still a force to be reckoned with in this destitute future. Casey Gilly is writing the series and Joe Jaro provides the artwork. Boom Studios has the adventures of the vampire slayer running for four issues. A lot of things have gone wrong when it comes to this universe. Some magical event almost got rid of the sun on Earth’s surface. That was all the vampires needed to cause nearly unlimited havoc on the populace. Buffy is in a place, where she’s just trying to carve out an existence. Spike is still around too as Jaro has released some concept images of the series as well. The designs of both he and the hero see the toll that time has taken on both of them.

Boom Studios has included some details about the issue after showing off the covers:

Buffy Last Vampire Slayer #1 – Can a lone Slayer save what’s left of humanity?

Buffy Summers is the last Slayer. Now in her 50s, she wages a one woman fight against the forces of darkness, who prey on humanity in the daylight unimpeded thanks to a magical catastrophe that has nearly blotted out the sun.

The same disaster robbed Buffy of her friends and ended the Slayer-line, forcing her into an endless guerilla war. That is, until she stumbles across something she hasn’t seen in a long time – hope, in the form of a prophecy and the young girl who carries it.

The Multiverse explodes as writer Casey Gilly (Femme Magnifique, You Died) and artist Joe Jaro (Firefly) bring you a dystopian tale of Buffy Summers as you’ve never seen her before for fans of Wonder Woman: Dead Earth, Batman: Last Knight On Earth, and Future State: Wonder Woman.

Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer hits shelves in December of this year.

