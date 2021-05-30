Buffy the Vampire Slayer Reboot Crosses Over With Original Series

✖

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot has crossed over with the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer television series timeline (or one close enough to it for all intents and purposes). In 2018, BOOM! Studios obtained the license to publish comics based on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Instead of continuing from where Dark Horse Comics' Buffy franchise left off with its Season 12 continuation of the original series' canon, BOOM! Studios rebooted Buffy in a new timeline where the characters are in high school in the 21st century. Recent issues of the series have expanded Buffy the Vampire Slayer's scope to begin telling multiverse stories.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer #25 sends the reboot cast into Buffy the Vampire Slayer's second season (while the cover features those characters as they appeared in the show's final season). Buffy the Vampire Slayer #24 teased this reveal by showing a wrapper from the "Band Candy" episode on its last page. Buffy the Vampire Slayer #25 goes further. It features season two villain The Judge, Angel hanging out in a Sunnydale graveyard while pining after Buffy, the Bronze, and confirmation that this universe remains stuck in the 1990s.

(Photo: BOOM! Studios)

Except for Giles' frenemy Ethan Rayne, the characters don't interact with their alternate universe selves, thus avoiding any unintended consequences across timelines. It does give Willow a glimpse at a happier universe where she and Xander are still friends, which may motivate her actions in upcoming issues.

Eventually, Anya comes to the rescue and saves the team before the lurkers that police the boundaries between universes can strike. The issue ends with a nod to Anya's explanation of the multiverse from the Buffy TV show -- "You could have, like, a world with no shrimp. Or with, you know, nothing but shrimp" -- by having reboot Anya grab as many shrimp tacos as possible before returning home. The issue ends with Buffy and Willow wondering what a shrimp is, revealing that the reboot timeline is a world with no shrimp.

What do you think of the crossover? Let us know in the comments. Buffy the Vampire Slayer #25 is on sale now.