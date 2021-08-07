✖

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is getting a sequel. There's been no update on the planned Buffy the Vampire TV reboot since its announcement in 2018. BOOM! Studios rebooted the series for comics beginning in 2019. Now Disney Hyperion is returning to the original Buffy timeline to publish a new YA Buffy the Vampire Slayer novel titled In Every Generation in 2022. The book is the first in a trilogy from writer Kendare Blake, known for authoring the Three Dark Crowns series. The trilogy focuses on a new slayer, Frankie, who also happens to be Willow Rosenberg's daughter and a witch.

"I have been a Buffy fan since the womb, or at least that's what it feels like," Blake tells Polygon. "Being a fan of Buffy was the whole reason for taking on In Every Generation. I had no choice. You don't say no to Buffy.

(Photo: Disney Hyperion Publishing)

"If you want to visualize the writing of this book, just imagine the iconic scene from Singin' in the Rain. Except instead of Gene Kelly, it's me, and instead of that wet street with the lamp post, it's Sunnydale Cemetery full of vampires."

Disney Hyperion also revealed the official synopsis for In Every Generation. It reads:

"Frankie Rosenberg is passionate about the environment, a sophomore at New Sunnydale High School, and the daughter of the most powerful witch in Sunnydale history. Her mom, Willow, is slowly teaching her magic on the condition that she use it to better the world. But Frankie's happily quiet life is upended when new girl Hailey shows up with news that the annual Slayer convention has been the target of an attack, and all the Slayers—including Buffy, Faith, and Hailey's older sister Vi—might be dead. That means it's time for this generation's Slayer to be born. But being the first ever Slayer-Witch means learning how to wield a stake while trying to control her budding powers. With the help of Hailey, a werewolf named Jake, and a hot but nerdy sage demon, Frankie must become the Slayer, prevent the Hellmouth from opening again, and find out what happened to her Aunt Buffy, before she's next. Get ready for a whole new story within the world of Buffy!"

It's unclear if this new trilogy of novels will acknowledge the continuity of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer comics published by Dark Horse Comics following the original show's conclusion. Billed at the time as the official seasons eight through twelve of the series, it continued Buffy Summers' story past the destruction of Sunnydale and into the future with an army of newly activated Slayers at her back. Simon Pulse previously published a line of Slayer novels set during the same events depicted in the comics. However, fans have mostly considered those novels' place in canon dubious at best.

For Willow to have a teenage daughter, the new trilogy must take place far enough into the future that the comics' events could have taken place. Buffy, Faith, and Vi were all alive at the end of season twelve. The final issue of the series, "Finale," also reset everything fans previously knew about the future of the Slayer line, leaving a blank slate for new stories. The In Every Generation synopsis neither acknowledges nor contradicts the comics, leaving matters of continuity unclear.

This novel is also notable as the first time a 20th Century Fox property will receive publishing attention from Disney Books. As noted, Boom! Studios started publishing new Buffy comics in 2019 and also publishes Firefly comics. Marvel Comics now holds the right to publish comics based on Alien and Predator.

