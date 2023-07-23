Marvel Debuts First Look at J. Michael Straczynski's Captain America

For the first time in a decade, J. Michael Straczynski is writing an ongoing series at Marvel. Friday, the House of Ideas unveiled the first pages of Straczynski's latest works, a reimagining of Captain Americadue for release later this year. Partnering with artist Jesus Saiz, the series will give readers a new look at Steve Rogers and his origin as America's first Super Soldier.

"Overall, the goal is to do some really challenging stories, some really fun stories, and get inside Steve's head to see who he really is in ways that may not have been fully explored before," Straczynski said about the series earlier this summer. "If folks like what I did with Peter in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, and Thor in, well… THOR, then they should give this a shot, because I'm really swinging for the bleachers in this one!"

Marvel's full synopsis for Captain America #1, and the first preview at the title, can be found below.

CAPTAIN AMERICA #1

J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI (W) • JESÚS SAIZ (A/C)

WHAT FUTURE AWAITS THE MAN OUT OF TIME?

Decades ago, Steve Rogers changed the world forever. Now powerful and insidious forces are assembling to ensure he never does it again. Past, present and future collide as the man out of time reckons with an existential threat determined to set the world on a darker path at any cost…

Esteemed creators J. Michael Straczynski (THOR, THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN) and Jesús Saiz (PUNISHER, DOCTOR STRANGE) embark on an exhilarating new journey for CAPTAIN AMERICA!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99