Marvel Announces New Captain America Series by J. Michael Stracyznski

Legendary writer and filmmaker J. Michael Straczynski is making a return to Marvel Comics later this year for a new volume of Captain America. Straczynski had a long tenure on titles such as Amazing Spider-Man and Thor, and is also known for the sci-fi epic Babylon 5, which is being adapted into an animated movie. As if his plate wasn't already full, Straczynski is finding time in his busy schedule to takeover the writing duties on Captain America#1, which launches in September. Joining him on art is Jesús Saiz, and the duo plan to plunge Steve Rogers into a shadowy plot with a sinister foe at its core.

"Overall, the goal is to do some really challenging stories, some really fun stories, and get inside Steve's head to see who he really is in ways that may not have been fully explored before," J. Michael Straczynski told io9. "If folks like what I did with Peter in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, and Thor in, well… THOR, then they should give this a shot, because I'm really swinging for the bleachers in this one!"

A description of Captain America #1 reads, "Decades ago, Steve Rogers changed the world forever. Now powerful and insidious forces are assembling to ensure he never does it again. Past, present and future collide as the man out of time reckons with an existential threat determined to set the world on a darker path at any cost…"

Classic Captain America Creators Return for 750th Issue

A pair of classic Captain America storytellers are returning for the title's landmark 750th issue. Captain America: Cold War is a crossover between Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty and Captain America: Symbol of Truth, and teams Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson together against Bucky Barnes and White Wolf. The event is currently unfolding in both books, but its conclusion will roll over into July's Captain America #750 where fans will witness "a major Captain America milestone," according to Marvel.

The Captain America #750 covers come from an all-star list of artists, including Gary Frank, the late George Perez and John Romita Sr., Adi Granov, Carmen Carnero, Javier Garron, C.F. Villa, Ernanda Souza, and John Cassady. Captain America #750 will also include all-new backup stories starring Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson from classic Captain America creators J.M. DeMatteis and Dan Jurgens.

As far as the milestone issue's main story, it will see Captain America: Symbol of Truth creative team of writer Tochi Onyebuchi and artist R.B. Silva reveal the secret origin of Sam Wilson's new shield, along with the reason he picked the mantle once again, and Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty creative team of writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, and artist Carmen Carnero reunite Steve and Bucky, as well as a new direction for Sharon Carter.

Written by J. Michael Straczynski with art and cover by Jesús Saiz, Captain America #1 launches on September 20th.