Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include the DC Trinity of Batman, Superman, and Paul McCartney

Here we are, the final Top Ten of 2022! Just like the holidays, you'll see many familiar faces and some new ones. The constantly fluctuating market brings forth both new and old trends as recent mainstays like Lobo make a return. All things Spider-Man continue to dominate the list after the recent Across the Spider-Verse trailer. A Catwoman Sozomaika variant continues the trend we witnessed several months ago while a deep cut like The Keep makes an appearance. A couple of holiday-oriented books round out the Top Ten. Speaking of holidays, let us know if you got any of these books (or any cool comics in general) this holiday season on Social Media! The Runners list may be absent this week, but we can still bid 2022 trends farewell on this week's Top Ten!

#10: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #258 – DIRECT EDITION | MARVEL | 1984 | While he has maintained his position in the Top Ten, Bombastic Bag Man is still unknown to many fans. After Peter separates from the Symbiote that later becomes Venom, Johnny Storm hooks his buddy up with a paper bag to conceal his identity. Thus, Bombastic Bag Man (who first appeared in this book) was born! Soon, he will jump from page to screen after being spotted in the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer. Fans opted to continue picking up this book in the hopes it would be a memorable outing. We tracked it at a high sale of $345 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw VF FMV of $26.

#9: VAULT OF SPIDERS #1 | MARVEL | 2018 | Yet another book spiking due to the upcoming mega event that is SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE. To go with the recent trailer, a poster for the film was also released. It features a literal ARMY of Spidey folks, one of which was definitively Spider-Byte, a cybercrime fighter who first appears in this book. Savage Spider-Man also debuted in this book and is POSSIBLY featured on the poster as well. We tracked it at a high sale of $119 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $15.

#8: CATWOMAN #50 – SOZOMAIKA – FOIL (1:50) | DC | 2022 | Sozomaika Catwoman variant covers appeared on our list through a good chunk of 2022. Well, with the most recent release, we see that trend continue! Fans have absolutely loved their take on Catwoman and have made that sentiment known as they visit the aftermarket to secure a copy of this hard-to-find 1:50 foil variant. We tracked it at a high sale of $100 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $68.

#7: THE OMEGA MEN #3 | DC | 1983 | After a two-week hiatus from our list, Lobo is back and in the Top Ten. Movement for the first appearance of Lobo has remained strong as the situation over at DC continues to develop. Per Collider, Jason Mamoa's take on Aquaman will end after the third film. Obviously, that frees Mamoa up to play a self-professed favorite character of Lobo in future features. It may never come to pass, but the passion brewing for the character at DC is certainly raising some eyebrows among fans. We tracked it at a high sale of $450 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $92.

#6: THE KEEP #1 | IMAGE | 2005 | Per Comicbook.com, The Keep has been optioned, set to be developed by Greg Nicotero of Walking Dead fame. An adaptation itself, The Keep has flown under the radar until news reached fans. Books were snapped up in a hurry, with the aftermarket becoming a figurative ghost town as this horror book is pretty challenging to find! We tracked it at a high sale of $30 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $14.

#5: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #365 | MARVEL | 1992 | Finally, fans got a peek at Spider-Man 2099 in the recent Across the Spider-Verse trailer and loved it! We've known he was coming for months after announcements Oscar Isaac would be voicing the character, but that hasn't dulled the communities excitement. The community has been reinvigorated, continuing to pick up his first appearance after a cool down earlier in the year. We tracked it at a high sale of $199 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $32.

#4: SPIDER-MAN 2099 #1 | MARVEL | 1992 | Fitting the first ongoing series from Spider-Man 2099 would come in right next to his first appearance. Fans are PUMPED for him to debut on the big screen and continue to snag copies when they can. Luckily, these books were dollar bin fodder for years and are everywhere. But high-grade copies are tough to get as that iconic red foil cover was easily damaged. We tracked it at a high sale of $170 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $20.

#3: SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #24 | MARVEL | 1978 | Like many books on our list (such as the first appearance of El Muerto), this book also had a meteoric rise from obscurity to the front page due to a surprise announcement. Recent news dropped from Sony that Donald Glover has been cast in a movie featuring the Hypno-Hustler. It continues to see some movement, albeit at less than half the level it saw last week. Many are still looking for this book in back issue bins, but that will only last for a while as all eyes are now searching for this obscure (yet excellent) villain. We tracked it at a high sale of $155 for a reported 9.0 NM raw copy with an FN FMV of $42.

#2: THE JOKER: THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #3 – LEE BERMEJO – COVER B | DC | 2022 | Tis' the season for low-key morbid (yet awesome) holiday-themed Joker covers! Lee Bermejo killed this cover, and the fan response has been nothing short of absolute. It continues to move copies after three weeks at or near the top of our Top Ten list. With the holidays upon us and this being a holiday cover, it's fitting to see its continued success. If it can keep that up in the new year is anyone's guess, but until then, it will keep its spot in our Top Ten. We tracked it at a high sale of $200 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $24.

#1: BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #10 – DAN MORA – HOLIDAY CARD – PAUL MCCARTNEY COVER | DC | 2022 | We mentioned the holidays tend to cause holiday-themed books to spike as the holiday spirit infects us all. This book is no different, with Dan Mora bringing the prominent members of DC comics together for a holiday party. This book also continues the trend of featuring well-known musical artists on their covers, with Paul McCartney belting out a Christmas tune with none other than Superman. The holiday spirit was strong with this one, leading to many copies moving in the aftermarket. We tracked it at a high sale of $60 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $40.