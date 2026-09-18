7 Times Doctor Doom Reached for God-Level Power (& What It Cost Him)

There might not be another villain in Marvel Comics who is more power-hungry than Doctor Doom. He is the ruler of Latveria, but that has never been enough for him, and he has wanted more power to rule over more things, never satisfied with what he has. He has, more than once, ripped the power away from cosmic beings, borrowed power from other characters, and even tricked Doctor Strange into making him the Sorcerer Supreme, never giving the role back when he was supposed to. However, as with all would-be world conquerors, Doom has learned more often than not that power comes with consequences, and when the bill comes due, he loses more than he ever gained during his time on top.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here is a look at seven times that Doctor Doom reached for god-level power, only to find it ripped from him.

7) Emperor Doom (1987)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

When Marvel Comics readers hear Emperor Doom, the first thing that comes to mind is the 2015 “Secret Wars” event series, where he became God Emperor Doom. However, that wasn’t the first time that Doom gained the name Emperor Doom. In fact, “One World Under Doom” wasn’t even the first time that the villain conquered the planet. In the 1987 Marvel Graphic Novel #27: Emperor Doom by David Michelinie and Bob Hall, Doom conquered the entire planet, rendering most of Earth’s heroes powerless, with the notable exception of Wonder Man.

Doctor Doom captured Killgrave, the Purple Man, and imprisoned him in a psycho-prism Doom built. He then used the device to cover the entire planet with Killgrave’s will-sapping powers, enslaving everyone on it to accept him as their ruler. The odd thing here is that no one could beat Doom or stop him. What this cost Doom was the realization that bringing world peace, which he accomplished, was too boring for him. He willingly gave up his control when he got bored and wanted a challenge again. This was one of the best character studies of Doom as a person in Marvel Comics history.

6) Infamous Iron Man

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

While not technically a god-level power, when Doctor Doom took on the role of the Infamous Iron Man, he was at the height of his tech-and-magic potential. Infamous Iron Man (2016) by Brian Michael Bendis and Alex Maleev was a 12-issue miniseries that followed the events of “Civil War II.” This was the event where Captain Marvel represented the United States government in arresting people who never committed crimes because an Inhuman with precog powers predicted that they would. Iron Man fought back and seemingly died in the end.

Once Iron Man was dead (actually comatose), Doctor Doom took it upon himself to become the new Iron Man and work on becoming a hero using armor he built himself. His reasoning was that Reed Richards restored Doom’s face to perfection, and he decided that conquering the world never worked, so he wanted to be a hero instead. What made him stand out was that he had Iron Man’s powers, but he also combined them with his emerging sorcery. This all cost Doom in the end when his face was destroyed again while battling the Hood. Doom returned to Latveria to find it in a civil war, and he became a villain again.

5) Doomwar

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Doomwar (2010) by Jonathan Maberry and Scot Eaton is a six-issue miniseries spun off from Black Panther’s 2009 comic book run. In this story, Doom invaded Wakanda to seize its vibranium supply, which brought the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Black Panther to try to stop him. However, the reason Doom wanted the vibranium was not to use it as a resource. He knew about vibranium’s capability to amplify mystical energy with infinite effects. He fused his sorcery with the metal and gained god-like powers.

Doctor Doom then forged a massive, mystically enhanced vibranium suit rather than his normal armor, and it gave him the power to control all metal. This made him virtually unstoppable in battle. Combining his magic and Earth’s most powerful metal made Doom powerful enough to withstand an attack by two of Marvel’s most dominant superhero teams. This didn’t cost Doom as much as it cost Wakanda, as Black Panther beat Doctor Doom by using a device that rendered all of Wakanda’s vibranium permanently inert. This financially crippled the country.

4) The Master of All Mankind

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

This was a very early Fantastic Four story, taking place shortly after the Silver Surfer arrived on Earth and ended up stranded there when he helped defeat Galactus. This led to the Surfer trying to find his place on Earth, only to have the public and even the U.S. military treat him like an enemy. Doctor Doom took advantage of this to invite the Surfer to Latveria under the pretense of creating an alliance to help people in need.

However, what Doctor Doom really did was create a device that sapped the Silver Surfer of his Power Cosmic and sent the power into Doom himself. This left the Surfer drained and gave Doom almost god-like powers with the Power Cosmic. Doom used the Surfer’s board and flew across the world, attacking the Fantastic Four before declaring himself the master of all mankind. However, his plan failed when the Fantastic Four tricked him into flying into the barrier Galactus built around Earth to contain the Surfer, which stripped Doom of all his powers instantly.

3) Secret Wars (1984)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

While Doctor Doom is best known for becoming overpowered in the 2015 “Secret Wars” event, this was all a play on the first event to use that name, Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars (1984) by Jim Shooter, Mike Zeck, and Bob Layton. Doom also gained god-like powers in that series, but not on the same level as he would decades later. This story saw the Beyonder abduct heroes and villains from Earth, and then he forced them to fight, promising the winners anything they desired.

Doctor Doom didn’t want a gift from the Beyonder. He wanted the Beyonder’s powers for himself. In Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars #10, Doom turned Klaw into a machine that siphoned the power of Galactus, which Doom then turned on the Beyonder, draining his near-limitless power and giving it to himself. He became a god and killed every hero on Battleworld at once. This cost Doom, as his own insecurities clouded his judgment, and the Beyonder used that moment to reclaim his powers.

2) One World Under Doom

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The most recent example of Doctor Doom gaining god-like powers came in the One World Under Doom (2025) nine-issue event series by Ryan North and R.B. Silva. Before this event happened, Doctor Doom was helping the heroes during the “Blood Hunt” event, and he made a deal with Doctor Strange. At this moment, Strange relinquished his title of Sorcerer Supreme to Doom, and Doom promised to give it back when the world was saved. The wording was important. After the heroes won, Doom said the world was still not saved, and he had only just begun, keeping the title.

As the Sorcerer Supreme, and with his genius-level intellect, Doctor Doom then conquered the entire planet. He defeated the Fantastic Four easily, and the Scarlet Witch couldn’t stop him because Doom had time magic, chaos magic, blood magic, and elemental spells greater than any other. He beat the Avengers and even repelled Dormammu. However, this cost him greatly. During a massive battle, his goddaughter Valerie Richards was killed. Since Valeria is the only person Doom cares about, he gave up his powers and traded his life to the Living Tribunal to resurrect Valerie.

1) Secret Wars (2015)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

While Doctor Doom was overpowered in One World Under Doom, that wasn’t the most powerful he has ever been. After “Time Runs Out” destroyed Earth-616 and Earth-1610, everyone was going to die, but Doctor Doom found a way to save several people. In the nine-issue miniseries Secret Wars (2015) by Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic, Doctor Doom worked with Molecule Man to confront the Beyonders. Molecule Man absorbed all the Beyonders’ powers, destroyed their race, and channeled their omnipotence into Doom, making him a literal god.

Naming himself God Emperor Doom, he then created Battleworld from the dead wreckage of the Multiverse and resurrected countless people to populate the world. Doom then rewrote history so no one could remember existence before his reign. This is easily the most powerful form that Doctor Doom has ever taken, and no one could touch him or even challenge him until Molecule Man stopped channeling power to him, evening the playing field for a fight with Reed Richards. This proved Molecule Man was the one with the true power, although for a time, Doctor Doom believed he was a god.