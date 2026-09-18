Forget Spooky Season, IDW Is All About Godzilla Season With Some Huge Upcoming Releases (& We Have the First Look) [EXCLUSIVE]

Right now, might be the best time ever to be a Godzilla fan. The King of the Monsters is heading back to theaters in November with Godzilla Minus Zero, the sequel to 2023’s epic Godzilla Minus One. On the more playful side of things, McDonald’s recently had an absolutely adorable (and wildly popular) Godzilla and Hello Kitty crossover with some pretty great Happy Meal toys. And then there’s the pages of comics. IDW Entertainment has been crushing it (or should we say smashing it?) with their Godzilla line in recent years. Earlier this year, the Kai-Sei era got more exciting than ever in the main Godzilla book. Godzilla took on literary classics with Godzilla’s Monsteripiece Theatre, the King stomped his way across the country withy Godzilla vs America, and we even got a chilling horror turn.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But if you thought Godzilla was going to take it easy as we wind down 2026 or even take some time off in 2027, you don’t know the kaiju as well as you think. Move over spooky season, Godzilla is about to be bigger than ever as 2026 ends and a whole new year begins with new issues, new stories, and some incredible new covers — and ComicBook as a sneak peek at what’s coming so buckle up, take cover, and read on for all the great kaiju goodness coming up!

Godzilla #16

GODZILLA #16 Cover A Hendry Prasetya

GODZILLA #16 Cover B Filya Bratukhin

GODZILLA #16 Variant RI 1-10 Bob Eggleton full art

Destoroyah fans, this one’s for you. IDW’s Godzilla has been doing some amazing things with the Kai-Sei era and it is all set to continue with Godzilla #16. Written by Tim Seeley with art by Isaac Goodheart, the issue goes on sale January 6, 2027, with pre-orders due November 23rd and, well, things aren’t looking so good for G-Force. Godzilla #15 (out in December) will see Destoroyah return, but everything that comes after sounds pretty high stakes, too. Here’s the official details on what to expect from Godzilla #16: “Destoroyah rises as G-Force falls! The last issue ended with a reveal so extreme that our G-Force team may not recover. What will happen when the secrets buried inside G-Force USA and G-Force Japan emerge…and do battle? To what lengths will Rumi be willing to go to keep her former and current teams from engaging in all-out war? And finally…will Destoroyah be able to take down Kai-Sei Energy Godzilla once and for all?

If the description isn’t enough, then the art is sure to get you. We’ve got two epic covers from Godzilla #16 to show off. There’s Bob Eggleton’s Variant RI 1:10 cover as well as Cover B from Filya Bratukhin and, of course, the very epic main cover by Hendry Prasetya.. They are all super cool — and did we mention this issue is going to be extra cool for Destoroyah? Yeah, we thought so. Check out the covers for yourself above.

Starship Godzilla: Invasion X #4

STARSHIP GODZILLA – INVASION X #4 Cover A Oliver Ono

STARSHIP GODZILLA – INVASION X #4 Elizabeth Beals Movie Homage Variant

STARSHIP GODZILLA – INVASION X #4 Variant RI 1-10 Black and White Full Art

Fans of Starship Godzilla already know that a follow-up sequel series is headed to shelves in October with the arrival of Starship Godzilla: Invasion X #1 hitting shelves on October 14th (we had a chance to read the book early and you can check out our review here). Looking ahead to the new year, however, we have a look at two of the covers for Starship Godzilla: Invasion X #4 as well as details about the issue. The issue is written by Chris Gooch with art by Oliver Ono. It will go on sale January 13, 2027, with pre-orders due November 30th and all we can really say is evil skyscrapers beware!

Here’s what IDW has to say about the issue: “You can’t have Monster Y and Monster Z without Monster X! After months apart fighting on different fronts of war, the crew of Starship Godzilla is finally reunited! And just in time, too, because the Xilien Empire is attempting its checkmate: terraforming the galactic capital with massive mecha skyscrapers. Luckily, there’s a mechanical kaiju built in the image of Godzilla that’s perfect for tearing down evil skyscrapers…” You can check out the incredible covers, including Elizabeth Beals’ movie homage variant, above.

Godzilla: Revenge of the Deadzone

Of course, not all the Godzilla greatness is waiting until the new year. There’s some good stuff coming just next month with Godzilla: Revenge of the Deadzone #1. The new series is written by Ethan S. Parker and Griffin Sheridan with art by Pablo Tunica and will kick of a five-issue miniseries. “The Wanderer is held captive by G-Force! Far, far away from his home in the Deadzone, the Wanderer is a captive in New York City! As he’s poked and prodded by a team of scientists, he’ll fill in the gaps of his mysterious past…and learn of the government’s true plans for the future of the Deadzone.” The issue goes on sale October 28th, but pre-orders are due by September 21st. Of course, we have an exclusive first look at a killer splash page from the issue that you have to check out for yourself above.

But that’s not all the cool Revenge of the Deadzone information we have for you. We did promise that there would still be good stuff coming in 2026 and that includes Godzilla: Revenge of the Deadzone #3 which goes on sale December 23rd — just in time for the holidays but this is no holiday special. “50% man, 50% kaiju, 100% lost in New York! Though he’s escaped form G-Force confinement in New York City, the Wanderer still finds himself thousands of miles from his young wards in the Deadzone. Can he make it across the country before the Deadzone is shut down for good? Meanwhile, deep inside the Deadzone, we’ll finally uncover the secret that the leader of the Church of Godzilla has been keeping…and how Mother A earned her name…” You can check out the cover for the issue above as well!

And There’s Even More Godzilla to Come

As exciting as these books are, they are only just scratching the surface for what’s coming up in the world of Godzilla. While no details have been revealed just yet, it’s been confirmed that the Kai-Sei era titles, including Godzilla: Revenge of the Deadzone, are building up the epic Godzilla v Everything event. Kai-Sie is entering its second year with these new titles, the return of the flagship series with Godzilla #13 on October 7th, and of course, The Horror of Godzilla with its reveal of the terrifying origin of the universe. There’s even Godzilla greatness beyond Kai-Sei as the kaiju continues with big swings like Monsterpiece Theatre Presents and everyone’s favorite smash-hit (literally) tour, Godzilla vs America.