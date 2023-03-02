Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Spider-Verse, Batman & Superman, and Ultimate Fantastic Four

With only three months left until the debut of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, spider-variant books continue to pop up on our lists. Spider-Byte takes two spots in our top ten, while Miles Morales's first appearance makes a return. A Tynion book makes a surprising splash, as floating objects in the skies (aka UFOs) are all the craze. Supergirl is still holding on to a top spot after The Flash trailer debut, and Kang is also holding strong (thanks to QUANTUMANIA)! Another Tynion book takes a top spot, as we finally have news about a live-action "Something is Killing the Children." Marvel's Ultimate Universe is set to return to comics, causing Marvel's first family to make an "ultimate" leap. Finally, a brand new spider variant debuted to fan excitement, propelling the issue to our number one spot!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

(Photo: CovrPrice)

NOTE: CONTAINS ANT-MAN & THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA SPOILERS

#10: VAULT OF SPIDERS #1 | MARVEL | 2018 | As more promotional material appears online, expect our top lists to crawl with spider people. More recently, a complete list of Funko Pops for the ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE film was released. Among those pops was a version of a lesser-known spider-verse character, Spider-Byte. Spyder-Byte comes from a universe where people primarily exist in a digital avatar form in Cyberspace. Given that her character was heavily redesigned for the film, it will be interesting to see if her background remains the same. Prices have already doubled for the standard issue and the variant of her first appearance (note that she only makes her first cover appearance on this variant). We tracked it at a high sale of $153 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $19.

#9: ULTIMATE FALLOUT #4 | MARVEL | 2011 | Since 2020, Miles Morales has been the subject of many casting rumors. The idea that a live-action film could be in development down the line has helped this book remain on the hot list. In addition to these long-time rumors, Miles is gearing up to be the spotlight Spider-Man for the next couple of months. Additionally, Marvel has announced the next major event to hit comic books, Ultimate Invasion. In this event, we will see the return of the ultimate universe and the alternate version of Reed Richards, The Maker, who also made his official debut in this issue. We tracked it at a high sale of 110%, with a high sale of $2,040 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $525.

#8: BLUE BOOK #1 – DAVE JOHNSON – VIRGIN (1:10) | DARK HORSE | 2023 | James Tynion IV's projectsalways bring in loads of fans. His most recent endeavor focuses on a couple who claim to have been abducted in 1961. It's a phenomenal dive into real-life events painted in the colors of exciting comic panels. The retailer incentive has already been gaining a ton of traction. We tracked it at a high sale of $15 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $11.

#7: SUPERMAN / BATMAN #8 | DC | 2004 | As fans continue to anticipate the rebirth of the DCEU, they are still picking up the reintroduction of Kara Zor-El. While rumors of Keaton returning as Batman circulated the internet for quite some time, Kara Zor-El's appearance was a surprise. This was a delight to experience, as most movies are usually plagued with tons of leaks and leave little room for surprises. This version of Kara does not quite match up to the appearance of her comic book counterpart. However, there is speculation that Gunn has bigger ideas for Kara in the future of the DCEU. We tracked it at a high sale of $46 for a raw copy and a VF FMV of $24.

#6: AVENGERS #267 | MARVEL | 1986 | *ANT-MAN & THE WASP: QUANTAMANIA SPOILERS* | Kang has been rumored as the big bad of Phase 5 since the end of Phase 4. QUANTAMANIA revealed Kang's terrifying presence and gave a post-credit look at the entirety of the Council of Kangs. Additionally, the main Kang of the movie was seemingly killed off. If this is true, the storyline runs similarly to this comic. This issue includes the death of a Kang variant, which had killed the Avengers in a previous storyline. Two years ago, an NM raw copy of this book was selling for $2-$6. This past week, we tracked it at a high sale of $300 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw VF FMV of $34.

#5: SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #1 | BOOM! STUDIOS | 2019 | SIKTC is finally getting a live adaptation! There have been rumors circulating for quite some time, but there is confirmation that the series will officially be adapted at Netflix. Since 2021, fans have greatly anticipated hearing this news announced and have responded accordingly with a sudden uptick in aftermarket interest. We tracked it at a high sale of $954 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $172.

#4: AVENGERS ANNUAL #21 | MARVEL | 1992 | *ANT-MAN & THE WASP: QUANTAMANIA SPOILERS* | Aside from the debut of the Council of Kangs, another post-credit scene debuted another Kang variant, Victor Timely. This was a direct link from QUANTUMANIA to Loki season 2. In the comics, Victor Timely was a powerful corporate mogul. He was previously a 21st-century version of Kang but decided to time travel to the early 20th century for personal conquest. In this timeline, he crates Chronopolis, a headquarters for all the Kang variants. Will Loki season 2 deal with this time crossroads? Only time will tell. We tracked it at a high sale of $285 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw VF FMV of $18.

#3: ULTIMATE FANTASTIC FOUR #1 | MARVEL | 2004 | It was recently announced that Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch are teaming up for a new comic series, Ultimate Invasion. This will be a major comic event for Marvel, focusing on Miles Morales and The Maker. It's unclear if The Maker will be a force for good or evil, but the event brings back the Ultimate Universe in some capacity. The Maker is an alternate Reed Richards from the Ultimate universe, first appearing in this issue of Ultimate Fantastic Four #1. However, Richards' official first appearance as The Maker is in a little book called Ultimate Fallout #4, which (as you know) shares the first appearance of Miles Morales (Ultimate Reed Richards is also on the Djurdjevic 1:25 variant cover for UF#4 (pre-Maker)). The fact that this upcoming series is centered around both these characters is appropriate, seeing that their first introductions are intertwined. Yet, when it comes down to it, Ultimate Fantastic Four is when it all starts. We tracked it at a high sale of $75 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $8.

#2: VAULT OF SPIDERS #1 | MARVEL | 2018 | Across the Spider-Verse is set to debut the largest number of spider variants ever to hit the big screen. Among all these variants, a handful of variants debuted as funko pops. One of those pops was Spider-Byte. Although her appearance was heavily altered, fans still picked up copies of her first appearance. We tracked it at a high sale of $199 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $25.

#1: DEADLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #5 – JUAN FERREYRA – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2023 | This issue shows another new spider character, the captivating Dream Spider. Crystal Catawnee was first introduced in DEADLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #1. She was an ambitious scientist and explorer, and crystal was imbued with superhuman strength and agility through a mystic stone. This stone's powers have barely begun to be explored and create multiple branches for future storylines with the character. We tracked it at a high sale of $30 for a raw copy and a VF FMV of $3.

And that's your TOP 10 COMICS OF THE WEEK for 2/27/23!

Want to know what your comic books are worth? COVRPRICE.COM offers the ULTIMATE price guide with LIVE ungraded (raw) and graded sales for today's market trends. Manage your collection and track your portfolio's overall value with our robust tracking systems. With a free 10-day trial and several affordable price tiers, discover the value of your comics and sign up today!