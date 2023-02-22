Ultimate Invasion: Marvel's Ultimate Universe Returns for New Series

"The transformation of the Marvel Universe begins." That's the tagline for Ultimate Invasion, a new comic series from writer Jonathan Hickman (Secret Wars) and artist Bryan Hitch (The Ultimates). After the 2015 limited series Ultimate End concluded Marvel's Ultimate imprint that launched with Ultimate Spider-Man in 2000, Marvel briefly resurrected the seemingly-destroyed Earth-1610 in 2017's Spider-Men II and again in 2020's Venom #26. Now the Miles Morales Spider-Man and Ultimate Reed Richards, a.k.a. The Maker, will feature in Ultimate Invasion when it revisits the Ultimate Comics line — first in a Free Comic Book Day preview in May before Invasion hits stands in June.

(Photo: Marvel Comics via Entertainment Weekly)

"I think it's fair to say that both Bryan and I have already put in our time doing Ultimate books, so when Marvel laid this project in front of us, we both knew there needed to be a good reason to revisit the idea of 'Ultimate Comics' beyond telling a cool story or just getting to work together, which is something we've been trying to do for years," Hickman told Entertainment Weekly, which revealed the first preview pages (below). "So with that in mind, it couldn't be replicating or revisiting what Bryan did in the original Ultimates — creating a streamlined, modernized version that would eventually become the spine of the MCU — and it certainly couldn't be what I did, which was a final chapter of a pre-existing universe."

Hickman continued: "We also thought the very idea of Ultimate Comics needed to be inverted from what the original universe was. We wanted this to be something that could really only exist in the comic space: A new way of thinking about, and enjoying, a new version of the Marvel Universe. I'm pretty happy to say that it feels like we've accomplished those things and we're very excited for everyone to get to read it."

(Photo: Marvel Comics via Entertainment Weekly)

(Photo: Marvel Comics via Entertainment Weekly)

(Photo: Marvel Comics via Entertainment Weekly)

The Maker — the Ultimate Mister Fantastic who became a reality-shaping supervillain — is "pretty much the perfect vehicle to get us from point A to point B," Hickman added.

Hickman and Hitch previously teamed for Ultimate Fallout #2 in 2011. Hickman helped to relaunch the imprint with Ultimate Comics: The Ultimates, a revival of the alt-Avengers series Hitch launched with writer Mark Millar in 2002.

Marvel's Ultimate Invasion begins in June following a preview in May's Free Comic Book Day 2023: Avengers/X-Men #1.