Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Spider-Man, the Joker, and Spawn

The Spider-verse? A psycho Santa? A musical hypnotist? This list has all of those! Spider-verse clearly made a big entrance this week. Thanks to the epic trailer, we see a total of four books in the top ten! Those aren't the only Spidey books on the list, as the Eminem cover is still a top contender this week. Deadpool has returned to the top ten, as well as seeing the return of the Reavers. A rare Batman/Spawn exclusive takes a spot in the top 3, beaten out by a smiling psychopath. However, Santa Joker is no match for the rhythm of a musical villain from Spidey's mythos.

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

#1: SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #24 | MARVEL | 1978 | Two weeks ago, this book was sitting at the shy end of about $10 in value. However, throw in the news from Sony that Donald Glover has been cast in a movie featuring the Hypno-Hustler. Well, that makes this book as good as printing your own money. If you ever thought about owning this obscure key, you should hold onto your wallet. This book has gone up in value by over 400%, seemingly overnight! Never doubt the market power of surprise announcements. Here's to seeing this unique villain finally make their way to the silver screen. We tracked it at a high sale of $270 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw FN FMV of $43.

#2: THE JOKER: THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #3 – LEE BERMEJO – COVER B | DC | 2022 | It's the holiday season, a time for cheer and a time for… sadistic Joker covers? If you know the brutal history of the Joker and Robin, this cover is the perfect mix of Christmas and dark humor. While this series has received mixed reviews, this cover by Lee Bermejo has garnered a much more positive response. It has been two weeks since its release, and it remains at the top. While interest may be dying down, the overall value of this book made it an excellent investment from the get-go. Merry Christmas, little Robin. I hope Santa doesn't leave a crowbar in your stocking! We tracked it at a high sale of $37 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $30.



#3: BATMAN/SPAWN #1 – BARNES & NOBLE | DC | 2022 | Speaking of duos, the most recognizable warriors of the night grace the cover of this exclusive. Batman/Spawn #1 was released last week with over a dozen covers to collect. However, even some of the ratio covers couldn'tcouldn't compete with the bookstore giant. This Barnes and Noble exclusive sold out quickly, and more reports are incoming that they are nowhere to be found. This is the exact recipe for increasing value, demand, and lack of supply. As of now, this cover is one of the more valuable covers, only second to the 1:250 B&W ratio cover. We tracked it at a high sale of $50 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $29.

#4: SPIDER-GEDDON #5 – JORGE MOLINA – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2018 | With so many Spider-Men in the background of the latest trailer, it is interesting to see this one make the list. While not a prominent figure in the comics, Spider-Cop has been at the center of attention for sales this week. While he may not have a solid full first appearance, his 2nd cameo appearance in this issue has been moving quickly in the aftermarket. It could be the mustache. We tracked it at a high sale of $20 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $12. It's also interesting that the market went for this issue over his first cameo appearance in issue #4, where he's mentioned by name.

#5: SPIDER-MAN 2099 #1 | MARVEL | 1992 | The Spider-Verse trailer strikes again! Now that fans have been reminded of the epic adventure through the spider-verse, all eyes are back on Miguel. The official trailer notably spotlights a couple of key scenes with Spider-Man 2099. Once again, fans clamor for this iconic cover. While his first solo series had seen more traffic, the aftermarket value of this book remains relatively the same. We tracked it at a high sale of $150 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $15.

#6: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 – SALVADOR LARROCA – HUSTL. – EMINEM (LIMITED 5000) | MARVEL | 2022 | The spotlight variant of this book is likely to be out of many collectors' reach. However, you can still find this epic cover's first print for one-fourth of the price. Though many predicted that this book would flame out as fast as it grew in value, it is still holding. Another strong week for the aftermarket value of this unlikely duo. We tracked it at a high sale of $2,000 for the first CGC 9.8 (which are VERY hard to come by due to the poor shipping conditions) copy with a raw NM FMV of $172.

#7: SPIDER-VERSE #1 | MARVEL | 2014 | Behold, the series that started it all. It is safe to say that, if not for this book, we would not be getting the extensive amount of Spider-Men featured in the last trailer for Across the Spider-Verse. In addition to a fantastic cover, this book is also the first appearance of Lady Spider, a variant of Aunt May. With all the variant spiders present, it is unlikely that we will see her appear in more scenes during the film, but who knows? We tracked it at a high sale of $50 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $13.

#8: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #258 – DIRECT EDITION | MARVEL | 1984 | The debut of dozens of new Spider-Men have sent the speculation market wild. Which Spider-Man will be most memorable? Which Spider-Man will have the most screen time? Or maybe speculators are searching for the most recognizable of the various spidey-variants? One of the easiest to spot is one of Spider-Man's more notable costumes, The Bombastic Bag Man! That costume debuts in this issue after Johnny gives a symbiote-less Peter a paper bag to conceal his identity. We tracked it at a high sale of $405 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw VF FMV of $20.

#9: UNCANNY X-MEN #229 | MARVEL | 1988 | While confirmed news always affects the comic market, speculation news can be equally as influential. Rumors have been running rampant that Sandrine Holt has been cast as Tyger Tiger in the new Daredevil Born Again series. Another first appearance in this book is the Reavers, consisting of Pretty Boy, Bonebreaker, and Skullbuster. We tracked it at a high sale of $160 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw FN FMV of $6.

#10: THE NEW MUTANTS #98 | MARVEL | 1991 | Not only has Deadpool been confirmed to enter the MCU, but Wolverine is coming along for the ride. While the news may be preoccupied with Wolverine and Hugh Jackman'sJackman's return, comic book collectors are still chasing the first appearance of the Merc with a Mouth. Initially, there were some concerns about Deadpool entering the mostly PG-13 MCU. However, Shawn Levy confirmed last week that this film will be just as brutal and violent as previous iterations. This helped inspire fans to purchase a copy at a high sale of $1,378 for a CGC 9.8 copy and currently trending at a raw NM FMV of $387.

