Deadpool 3 Director Teases How Violent The Movie Will Be

Deadpool 3's director is teasing how violent the movie will be. Collider spoke to Shawn Levy about his upcoming MCU movie and the Night at the Museum animated sequel. During their conversation, the topic that has circled Deadpool 3 like a hawk reared its head. "It is so delicious to hear and write and come up with these scenes where people are just talking foul," the director smirked. "And the violence is in your face and hardcore, and it's very much a 'Deadpool' movie." As super hero movies become more and more present in popular culture. A lot of the appeal for the first Deadpool and its sequel come from the films' ability to not pull their punches. (Read: there's cursing and violence in them that are largely absent from the MCU writ large or anything DC does outside of Peacemaker.) Levy has seemingly heard those concerns and is promising that things will keep up the same tone as the previous efforts. Check out the director's larger thoughts about the project so far down below!

"We are writing, rewriting, developing, prepping 'Deadpool' every day now. It is such a blast to laugh every day. It is so delicious to hear and write and come up with these scenes where people are just talking foul. And the violence is in your face and hardcore, and it's very much a 'Deadpool' movie," Levy explained. "And it has Logan in it. And it has Wolverine in it. It's too fun. I'm having so much fun, and I haven't even hit the shooting floor yet. [...] I have to say, developing a 'Deadpool' movie is one of the most fun creative experiences of my life because it's not just that it's rated R. It's that it's so filled with self-awareness, and that makes in-writing very, very fun in a way that is unique to that franchise."

Variety actually sat down with Jackman to discuss all his wild roles. What's next seems like a return to the world of the X-Men. But, things won't be exactly the same this time around. Comic book movies in particular have grueling training demand. It feels like the prospect of getting those claws back out will make all the work worth it.

"I can tell you, I'm going to have the time of my life," Jackman explained to the outlet. "I can tell you that I've started back at the gym and I'm eating a lot and I feel bad for the cast of Music Men, the amount of protein shakes I'm having. But it's a lot of fun. It's been five years, and I really never thought I'd come back, and I'm really, really excited about it. Actually, I do know a bit about the script, but I'm not going to tell you."

