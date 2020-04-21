Creators 4 Comics: The Coolest Auctions We've Seen So Far

The comic book industry is going through turmoil as comic books have ceased shipping amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some creators are working to help comic book shops afloat while they wait for the industry to go into motion again. This effort is called Creator 4 Comics, and it sees creators auctioning off artwork, comics, and in some cases their unique talents, services, and time in order to raise money to donate to this comic book store relief fund. We've been keeping an eye on this effort on Twitter and we've rounded up some of the coolest things we've seen auctioned off thus far. Keep reading to see.

Here's some more information on Creators 4 Comics, from the campaign's website: "#Creators4Comics is a group of comic creators who are coming together to help save comic book retailers and independent bookstores by holding online Twitter auctions to directly benefit the Book Industry Charitable Foundation (BINC). BINC is taking applications now and they will start providing direct aid to stores at the end of April.

"Creators/people run their own individual auctions by tweeting under the hashtag #Creators4Comics. Twitter users scroll through the auction items under the hashtag and reply to individual item threads to place their bids. The winning bidder donates directly to BINC and submits the proof of donation to the auctioneer to claim their item. "

