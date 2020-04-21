Creators 4 Comics: The Coolest Auctions We've Seen So Far
The comic book industry is going through turmoil as comic books have ceased shipping amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some creators are working to help comic book shops afloat while they wait for the industry to go into motion again. This effort is called Creator 4 Comics, and it sees creators auctioning off artwork, comics, and in some cases their unique talents, services, and time in order to raise money to donate to this comic book store relief fund. We've been keeping an eye on this effort on Twitter and we've rounded up some of the coolest things we've seen auctioned off thus far. Keep reading to see.
Here's some more information on Creators 4 Comics, from the campaign's website: "#Creators4Comics is a group of comic creators who are coming together to help save comic book retailers and independent bookstores by holding online Twitter auctions to directly benefit the Book Industry Charitable Foundation (BINC). BINC is taking applications now and they will start providing direct aid to stores at the end of April.
"Creators/people run their own individual auctions by tweeting under the hashtag #Creators4Comics. Twitter users scroll through the auction items under the hashtag and reply to individual item threads to place their bids. The winning bidder donates directly to BINC and submits the proof of donation to the auctioneer to claim their item. "
Photo By Douglas Graham/Roll Call/Getty Images
Greg Capullo's Clayface
Calling upon the Capullo Army to help raise funds for comic shops affected be this terrible pandemic. Please bid generously as 100% of your bid will benefit those in need🤘🏻✏️🤘🏻#Creators4Comics pic.twitter.com/qGNQbot1j1— Greg Capullo (@GregCapullo) April 15, 2020
Alex Maleev's Daredevil
I am auctioning this recent color penciled Daredevil sketch, roughly 9x12 on a nice watercolor paper to assist comic book retailers and independent bookstores during this difficult period. Bid by replying to this tweet. Opening bid 150 USD. #Creators4Comics pic.twitter.com/DZDN7kh0BV— Alex Maleev (@alexmaleev) April 15, 2020
Chip Zdarsky Erotica
I'm auctioning off an ORIGINAL EROTIC SHORT STORY, featuring YOU, which I will read to you sensually via Zoom! All for #Creators4Comics!
• Bid by replying to this tweet!— Chip Zdarsky (@zdarsky) April 15, 2020
• Opening bid: $40!
• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST
• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation
A Lesson From Scott Snyder
HEY! To raise $ for comic shops via #Creators4Comics I'm auctioning spots (4 available) in a one-time only live online class I'll teach on "WRITING 1st ISSUES."
BID HERE ON THIS THREAD! Highest bids get the spots!
Auction ends 12pm EST 4/20/20! Winners donate direct to BINC! pic.twitter.com/UH1rgB9V3B— Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) April 15, 2020
Tom King's Batman Bundle
For #Creators4Comics I am auctioning 13! signed hardcovers! + A signed rare con variant for Batman #1! + The script for Batman/Fudd! + A terrible sketch!!
• Bid by replying to this tweet!— Tom King (@TomKingTK) April 15, 2020
• Opening bid: $300
• Auction ends 4/20 @ 12 PM E
• Winner donates to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/T7HkNo93SV
Death of Superman From Dan Jurgens
Help #Creators4Comics raise funds for Comic Shops! 11x17 Doomsday sketch AND a signed, remarked Superman #75.— Dan Jurgens (@thedanjurgens) April 15, 2020
•Bid by replying to this tweet
•No minimum
•Auction Ends April 20 @ 12:00PM EST
•Winner Donates Direct to @BincFoundation PLEASE bid GENEROUSLY! pic.twitter.com/ydFp7YhV88
Bryan Lee O'Malley Draws Rogue
*Overjoyed* to say: Bryan Lee O'Malley (Scott Pilgrim) is contributing "Halloween 2019" (11x17 original +color test) to #Creators4Comics.— Amy Dallen (@enthusiamy) April 15, 2020
• Bid by replying to this tweet (US only, opening bid: $200)
• Auction ends 4/20 @ 12 PM EST
• Winner donates directly to @BINCFoundation pic.twitter.com/LdbHRS1HWa
Becky Cloonan Prints
Hello #Creators4Comics! I am auctioning off SIX PRINTS (winner takes all!) to help raise money for comic shops & indie bookstores! (More info on them below!)
Bid by replying to this tweet, Starting bid $50!
Auction ends April 20 noon EST! Winner donates to @BINC direct 📚 pic.twitter.com/JMUTCygYgG— Becky Cloonan 🔮 (@beckycloonan) April 15, 2020
Play Die With Kieron Gillen
Hey, #Creators4Comics. I will run a game of one off game the DIE: RPG I wrote for up to five people. Start bid $50. #diecomic #dierpg
Tweet your bid here. Winner pays @BincFoundation direct. Auction ends April 20th 12PM EST. pic.twitter.com/WQ8VgQBDHD— Kieron Gillen (@kierongillen) April 15, 2020
Tom Reilly's Cyclops
Thought I would join in on the #Creators4Comics auction with this recent 11 x 12 Cyclops piece!— Tom Reilly (@tomreillyart) April 16, 2020
• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST
• Bid by replying to this tweet
• Opening bid: $150
• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/oGRQpivatz
ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the big wave of wrestler releases at WWE, Agents of SHIELD's return, and PETA's big ask of Marvel in Thor 4! ! Listen & Subscribe!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.